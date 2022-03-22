STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘A Slice of Night’ released

In the literary field of over three decades, Panda has 18 collections of poems, two collections of short stories, four novels and a collection of essays to her credit till now.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: ‘A Slice of Night’, the English translation of an anthology of Odia poems by author and poet Gayatribala Panda, was released at the sixth Odisha Art and Literature Festival here on Monday.Noted English and Bengali author Kunal Basu released the book published by Dhauli Books. The poems of Panda have been translated into English by well-known poet Manua Das. In the literary field of over three decades, Panda has 18 collections of poems, two collections of short stories, four novels and a collection of essays to her credit till now.

She had won the Youth Award of the Kendriya Sahitya Akademi in 2011. She had also been presented with the Rajya Yuva Puraskar, Utkal Sahitya Samaj Yuva Puraskar, Rajiv Gandhi Sadbhavana Purashkar, Fakir Mohan Sahitya Parishad Purashkar and Sarala Kabya Samman.

