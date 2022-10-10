Home Lifestyle Books

President Murmu, PM Modi condole Temsula Ao's death; recall her effort in popularising Naga culture

Temsula Ao won several awards throughout her career, including the Sahitya Akademi Award for 'Laburnum For My Head' in 2013 and the Padma Shri in 2007.

Published: 10th October 2022 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

litterateur Temsula Ao

Litterateur Temsula Ao. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the demise of litterateur Temsula Ao. Murmu said she played a key role in promoting the rich cultural heritage of the northeast.

Ao wrote in English and emerged as a leading poet and short story writer from the northeast.

She was 76.

"“In the demise of Dr Temsula Ao, we have lost a prolific author and ethnographer who also made valuable contribution to women empowerment. Honoured with Padma Shri, she played key role in promoting the rich cultural heritage of North East. Condolences to her family and friends,”" the President tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: "Saddened by the passing away of Dr. Temsüla Ao, who played a pivotal role in popularising the wonderful Naga culture through her literary works. Her efforts in the fields of education and culture were noteworthy. Condolences to her family and friends. May her soul rest in peace."

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, too, took to Twitter

Temsula Ao won several awards throughout her career, including the Sahitya Akademi Award for 'Laburnum For My Head' (Short Stories) in 2013 and the Governor's Gold Medal by the Meghalaya government in 2009.

Temsula Ao received the Padma Shri in 2007.

