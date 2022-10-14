Home Lifestyle Books

'The Corbett Papers' binds together famed naturalist-hunter's unpublished letters, documents

The book was written and printed by Corbett for a small group of friends in Nainital with only a hundred copies that never went into commercial circulation and disappeared with time.

Published: 14th October 2022 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

'The Corbett Papers'.

'The Corbett Papers'.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A new book, "The Corbett Papers", has brought together lesser known parts of the famous naturalist-hunter Jim Corbett's life through unpublished letters, documents and a privately-published book.

Published by Hachette India, the book has been co-edited by educator Akshay Shah and writer Stephen Alter.

Corbett, born in Nainital in 1875, was known for tracking and hunting down a number of man-eating tigers and leopards in different parts of North India.

The annals of his adventures were written by him in a series of books, the most famous of which is "Man-Eaters of Kumaon" (1944).

He also played an important role in establishing Hailey National Park, India's first national park in 1936.

It was later named after the naturalist in 1956, a year after his death.

According to the publishing house, the entire text of a privately published and long vanished book, "Jungle Stories", is reproduced in the latest book, along with papers that Corbett's first biographer, DC Kala, acquired during his research.

The book was written and printed by Corbett for a small group of friends in Nainital with only a hundred copies that never went into commercial circulation and disappeared with time.

Alter contributed the complete text of Corbett's first book, "Jungle Stories", which was self-published in Nainital in 1935.

"The Corbett Papers" also includes the unpublished reminiscences of Corbett by his sister Maggie, and rare extracts from a forgotten work, "The Taming of the Jungle", by his half-brother Charles Doyle.

"DC Kala's writings from the mid-1950s describing what is now the Corbett Park appear here too, as do extracts from 'Memoirs of the Raj' by GR Kala, a government official and contemporary of Corbett posted in the Kumaon regions where the hunter was most active," the publishers said.

The full text of Corbett's last will and testament is also reproduced, affording new insights into his character and state of mind at the end of his life.

"The Corbett Papers" is currently available for sale across offline and online stores.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Corbett Papers Jim Corbett Man-Eaters of Kumaon Stephen Alter Akshay Shah
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp