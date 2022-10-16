'Chorashastra: The Subtle Science of Thievery' book review: Deal of a steal

Nandita Bose By

Express News Service

A well-oiled thief (lubricant helps to slide through bars and grills) grabs the struts of the roof he moved tiles and slid in through. He is in a hurry to leave. The shrewd widow Sofia Maria, whose home our ill-fated hero has chosen to target, grabs his legs to restrain him. It is an impasse—the slippery limbs ease out of her grasp, but his greasy palms can’t hoist his body to safety. Finally, she applies marmavidya, the science of tender secrets. She grabs him by the one part of his body that will make him submit.

Any novel that opens on this scene is guaranteed to be a laugh riot. And what an absolute treat Chorashastra by VJ James is for those who like their stories whacky, cerebral and wildly inventive. For in his very next adventure, our not-too-skilled thief finds himself trapped by the history professor who has long been seeking the ideal subject—a thief who could be taught the exact science of thievery via the ancient text of chorashastra.

After mastering many levels of science, our hero acquires the ultimate knowledge of thievery––the ability to open locks with just a look. Empowered, he embarks on a series of adventures. Despite his dalliance with Maria that night and many succeeding nights, our thief loves his she-thief and his two child-thieves, though that term is perhaps not accurate. To his greatest sorrow though, his intelligent first-born simply refuses to steal.

Nuggets of wisdom on the art of thievery scatter about. Defecation, for instance, is ideal to throw sniffer dogs off the trail, such that our thief must empty his bowels after a successful mission. The other is using chilli powder to desensitise canine noses. We also learn that thieves are grandly amorous and often botch robberies when beautiful women are around.

Skanda aka Lord Subrahmanya is the patron god of thieves. Though she-thief prays for her husband’s safety to a goddess named Parayankunnath Muthi, whom she promises specific quantities of aval or pressed rice only to renege.

A fantastic cast of characters drifts into our thief’s life. There is a mad doctor who uses unorthodox methods to set his bones and pays the patient for submitting to his treatment. The protagonist’s assistant thief dreams of becoming a police officer to fulfill his father’s wish. From the gold coin at his waist, a Dravidian king witnesses and comments on the action until a mad melting moment sets him free, sending him back 14 centuries.

Ultimately, this book of philosophy meditates on the meaningful, despite a whimsical subject matter. Mostly, it lays bare the limitations of human endeavour, the futility of it all. Thanks are owed to Morley J Nair for finding and translating flawlessly this gem of a literary work.

Chorashastra: The Subtle Science of Thievery

By: V J James

Publisher: Penguin

Pages: 176

Price: Rs 450

