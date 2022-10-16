Home Lifestyle Books

In Words of Their Own

Drawing exhaustively on letters, journals, and even books written by the memsahibs, the author paints 
a picture of an India that hitherto has not been recorded.

By Devapriya sanyal
Express News Service

If one has to summarise Ipshita Nath’s new book Memsahibs: British Women in Colonial India, it might as well be with words of her own. “Women mostly chose to endure unfulfilling marriages, rather than 
risk social ridicule.”This ambitious work that sets out to chronicle the lives of the Raj officers’ better halves, in the process ends up shedding light on the socio-political tapestry of Colonial India.

Drawing exhaustively on letters, journals, and even books written by the memsahibs, the author paints 
a picture of an India that hitherto has not been recorded. She takes her readers through the events that led to the emergence of the ‘memsahibs’ as a class, born largely out of the Anglo-Indians’ position vis-a-vis the British, which has rarely been represented or reproduced in Indian literature or even pop-culture, making Nath’s work a pioneer in the area.

The nearly 400-page book shows in-depth research and tells us how these British wives, like women in India (or elsewhere), regardless of caste, colour, or race, lived their lives in the shadows of discrimination. In Nath’s own words: “The potency of stereotypes and clichés was worrisome. It was this that led me to attempt a retrieval of their stories (problematic or contradictory as they might be) aimed purely at reviving and reiterating their narratives in the way feminist historians have advocated for women’s writing for so long.”

The book does not attempt to be neutral in its tone. If anything, it is eulogising the British wives, their hard work and sacrifices. The author is looking at India’s Colonial past and the Memsahibs’ lives through 
a feminist lens and she is unapologetic about it.

“It may be said that while the husbands were busy building the great empire, the wives not only did the lion’s share of the work, but also paid the highest price for it,” Nath writes. But the author does not, at any point, absolve the memsahibs of their role in perpetuating racism.Complemented with vividly recounted anecdotes, the narrative flows organically, despite being academic in parts. The range of subjects covered include the memsahibs’ travels and adventure sports, domestic and social lives, marriage and politics, and even the ordeal of dealing with diseases.

A close reading of the text also reveals the contribution of these British wives in elevating Indian society.  
Many of these women stayed on here to work for the upliftment of Indians, be it through education or 
even spirituality.

A fine and enlightening work of literature, there isn’t much one can complain about, but the chapters, 
albeit innovatively titled to pique readers’ interest, could have been shorter and tighter.

