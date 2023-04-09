A tale of troubled cities    

Tanveer Aeijaz By

Express News Service

If the last Union Budget is any indication, India has entered into an incredible urban moment. The `10 lakh-crore infrastructure budget, an increase by 30 percent from the previous year, suggests the government’s focus on high GDP multiplier effects on infrastructure spending, leading to enhanced growth potential and creation of more jobs. With this, the stage is set for policy experts to design the architecture of urban spaces in India.

Feroze Varun Gandhi’s book, The Indian Metropolis, is an attempt, as its sub-title suggests, to deconstruct India’s urban spaces through a robust national conversation in and around the issues that afflict the cities, the urbanisation processes and public policies that undergirds the spatial and socio-political developments of metropolises.

He asks, in the prolegomenon of the book, some very critical questions: Why are our cities so hard to live in? Why do they lack the most basic facilities? Why are they so bereft of beauty and sense of aesthetics? The section on urbanisation is the marquee chapter of the book and deserves a careful reading. Varun highlights the struggling journey of urban landscapes and sprawls, through ancient to modern times, and further laments that though the majority of population are ensconced in metropolises, the Tier 2 and 3 cities, with the potential as growth engines, are majorly neglected.

To tide over the crises, he suggests intra-city economic integration through everyday economic practices supported by relevant governance statutes, and asserts that urbanisation requires cost-effective affordable settlements, fixing transportation problems, and considering the plight of the urban poor and their livelihood issues. The politician also urges policy entrepreneurs to focus on healthcare and education and to design models for better provisioning of public service delivery systems.

The book resembles any other public policy handbook as it delves into domains such as water, crimes, healthcare, transportation, housing, unemployment and businesses, financing and planning, and explores, in detail, their trajectory, perspective and prospects. The last two domains are significant, in a sense that both open up the window where the problems, politics and policy streams converge for consensus in a democracy.

The last chapter on urban planning is key to understanding urbanism in India, as it inescapably unravels the issues embedded in the land policy and its concomitant distortions such as illegal constructions and encroachments. Gandhi writes in favour of strategies such as the Delhi land pooling policy, and maintains that India’s story too can be one of success like Japan, South Korea and Australia. For the author, to reform urban planning is to push for decentralisation, make local bodies more autonomous and participatory, and develop a sense of cityhood and belonging.

The overwhelming crises, the book suggests, are due to the anachronism of urban planning. We are not sure as to how the cities would expand––outwards, inwards or even upwards. We are also not sure as to how the violence in cities, recurring problems of space, and obliteration of urban discipline will invisibilise the very idea of a liberal-modern city. The book essentially seeks aesthetically planned spaces, which need not be mindlessly constructed by the imperatives of contractors. And to have such spaces, policy reforms in a variety of domains remain contingent.

Although voluminous, the book is bound to interest those who understand why cities are critical. It will also be useful to the discursive communities that seek to construct cities via conversations, and those designing them as the material mirror of modernity’s ideals.

