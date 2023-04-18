'Shattered': Hanif Kureishi to publish memoir in 2024

By Online Desk

Novelist Hanif Kureishi will publish a memoir in 2024 about the accident that left him paralysed last year. Shattered will expand on the material The Buddha of Suburbia’s author has been sharing on social media and Substack, which he continues to dictate from an Italian hospital, The Guardian reports.

All of the author’s previous full-length works have been published in the UK by Faber. Shattered, however, will be published by Hamish Hamilton, an imprint of Penguin Random House, the report said.

The Guardian report recalled that on Boxing Day 2022, the author was rushed to intensive care after a fall in Rome. He later tweeted (via dictation to family) that he may never be able to walk or use a pen again. Since then his blogposts The Kureishi Chronicles, published via Substack, and his tweets have shared insights on everything from his health to his recreational drug use. A recent post told of a visit from Kureishi’s school friend David, whom the author revealed he had fancied in his youth. David had pushed the writer around the hospital’s small garden and the pair had enjoyed discussing “anything that came into [their] minds”.

“I need plenty of company at the present time. Being here has become more difficult as I feel more isolated from the general world, and more desperate to escape,” Kureishi reportedly said.

Novelist Hanif Kureishi will publish a memoir in 2024 about the accident that left him paralysed last year. Shattered will expand on the material The Buddha of Suburbia’s author has been sharing on social media and Substack, which he continues to dictate from an Italian hospital, The Guardian reports. All of the author’s previous full-length works have been published in the UK by Faber. Shattered, however, will be published by Hamish Hamilton, an imprint of Penguin Random House, the report said. The Guardian report recalled that on Boxing Day 2022, the author was rushed to intensive care after a fall in Rome. He later tweeted (via dictation to family) that he may never be able to walk or use a pen again. Since then his blogposts The Kureishi Chronicles, published via Substack, and his tweets have shared insights on everything from his health to his recreational drug use. A recent post told of a visit from Kureishi’s school friend David, whom the author revealed he had fancied in his youth. David had pushed the writer around the hospital’s small garden and the pair had enjoyed discussing “anything that came into [their] minds”.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “I need plenty of company at the present time. Being here has become more difficult as I feel more isolated from the general world, and more desperate to escape,” Kureishi reportedly said.