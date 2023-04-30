Home Lifestyle Books

'Open our minds to unleash the CPU of who we are' book review: A motherboard of learning

The scientific exposition on the Bhagwad Gita offers insights into the fundamentals of human existence.
 

By Atul Sehgal
Express News Service

The book, Open Our Minds... to Unleash the CPU of Who We Are, authored by technocrat Raj Gopalaswamy is a scientific exposition on the Bhagwad Gita. The author holds a PhD in Engineering Science and Mechanics from Penn State University, US. The book is the outcome of the elevating experience derived from his participation in The Gita Study Group, a podcast he discovered online at the onset of the lockdown.

During that period, like everyone else, the pace of Gopalaswamy’s daily routine changed as well. He replaced his regular runs with strolls, which were turned into “havens of listening bliss” with the study group, the deliberations in which increased the author’s curiosity and passion to understand more about ancient Indian teachings. The book is a fusion of the three keywords––curiosity, passion and understanding ––to form the CPU that figures in the title.

The author offers insights into the fundamentals of human existence. He draws heavily from his journeys into the spiritual realm, all stemming from the desire to derive the best out of mundane life. Running into 368 pages, Open Our Minds... is divided into 10 chapters that touch upon spiritual subjects, such as brahman, consciousness, dharma, inquiry, sorrow and causality. An entire chapter ––‘Body of Knowledge’––is devoted to spiritual and metaphysical matters, following which, Gopalaswamy provides an examination of human sadness as a poduct of ragam (passion), sokam (grief) and moham (attachment) in ‘The Analysis of Sorrow’. The dialogue between Arjuna and Krishna on the battlefield of Mahabharata, when the former loses the urge and motivation to fight, forms the backdrop of this deliberation.

Another chapter, ‘Principles of Causality’ renders a brief exposition of cause and effect––of panchakosh (five sheaths as constituents of the human being), and of death as an existential reality, gleaned from the Upanishads. Systematically proceeding forward, ‘Polishing Tactics’ provides an account of karma yoga, gyan yoga and bhakti yoga, as drawn from the Bhagvad Gita, which the author then relates to Upanishads. It dwells upon the way to self-development through the practice of the three types of yoga and the understanding of the gunas—sattva, rajas and tamas. It explains the way to attain the sthitpragya (equipoise) state through sense restraint, mind control and application of intellect. The next chapter, ‘Applying the Science of Spirituality’, deals with the importance of “spiritualising” daily life with a strong focus on performance of duties. It highlights the importance of attachment with karma, but total detachment with the retributive result thereof. 

In ‘Ignorance of Ignorance’, Gopalaswamy talks about delusion, which is the outcome of lack of both wisdom and objectivity. 

At the end, he presents, in a tabulated and pictorial manner, the defining attributes of the key terms associated to human life such as aatma (soul) and moksha (salvation).

The author’s arguments are logical, systematic and what he calls “scientific”. The teachings of these ancient scriptures have been presented in a rational and formatted manner, while stressing 
on the necessity of an open mind to comprehend eternal truths. 

Though the author has presented practical life examples to illustrate his points, they are few and 
far between. Also, the philosophical undertones in his text are that of Advaitvad, a school of thought not in sync with the core message of the Vedas, which are universally regarded as the only divinely revealed scriptures, and the undisputed compendiums of eternal true knowledge. Nevertheless, the 
book serves as a much- needed compact and accessible presentation of the ancient texts.

By: Raj Gopalaswamy 
Publisher: Notion Press
Pages: 368
Price: Rs 495

