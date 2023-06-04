Fantastically Tuned

Nandita Bose By

Dour and humourless are our traits as a nation. There is as little humour in publishing as there is in public life. So, a book that is somewhat tongue-in-cheek is a welcome respite. Song of the Golden Sparrow: A Novel History of Free India by Nilanjan P Choudhury is ambitious as well, intending to trace the country’s growth trajectory from 1947 to 2022.

At the core of the narrative are Manhoos and Mary as children in the Betla forests near Netarhat in present-day Jharkhand, and their journey past adulthood. The preface tacks on the story of a fallen yakshi who is condemned to be a historian, and views developments of a nascent nation through these children’s eyes. The shapeshifter takes on the guise of a golden sparrow––a hat-tip to the ancient name for India. Manhoos is taken under the wing of a prince-turned-pauper and together they build a fortune that makes the young lad a capitalist, whereas Mary walks into the fold of CPI and turns a staunch communist.

Unreal things happen to Manhoos and Mary––unreal to the point of fantasy. This isn’t the best logical choice, since history and fantasy do not make the greatest mix, unless written in exquisite, as opposed to laboured, prose. Fantastically, into their lives step Satyajit Ray, Charu Majumdar, Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, John Lennon and Mr Premjee, as the story leaps forward in jump cuts, trying to cram decades of development. Mary disappears midway into the Chipko Movement and Sayoni Khan from Bangladesh supplants her.

To air opinions on highly regarded personalities requires extraordinary gumption or foolhardiness. “Excruciatingly boring! Even worse than Arundhati Roy’s essays!” Note the give-away exclamation points. “I mean, how difficult was it to become a historian, really? After all, every Ram, Shyam, Shashi and Romila is writing his or her own version of history these days.” These words throw down the gauntlet. Worse, the reader builds up expectations of a feather-touch perfect narrative.

This is what is encountered instead. “Two years had passed since India had become independent. But it had as little effect on Manhoos’ life as a mosquito bite on a rhino’s rump.” The discourse, in places, descends into mid-80s locker-room lingo. “And over the next few months, the five hundred and sixty-three royals of Hindustan got royally buggered by the Sardar and his secretary.” At other points, it is plain school-boyish. “Luurve was in the air and it did not take my extraordinary olfactory abilities to smell it.”

Full marks for a well-conceptualised project, but the narrative flounders in parts, overpowered by the immensity of its matter. This sorely calls out for an editor: for continuity and overall readability. Moments that need attention are messy, over-wrought and tragically unfunny. “A feeling of deja poo swept over me at the gloomy realisation that shit, like history, repeats itself.”

Song of the Golden Sparrow

By: Nilanjan P Choudhury

Publisher: Speaking Tiger Pages: 304

Price: Rs 499

