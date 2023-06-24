Home Lifestyle Books

Indian-American pens book on how she set herself free from 'abusive marriage' 

"Leaving" details Kanchan Bhaskar's own story of setting herself free from an "abusive marriage."

Published: 24th June 2023

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Kanchan Bhaskar, an Indian-American who counsels people on how to deal with domestic violence, has come out with a book detailing her own story of setting herself free from an "abusive marriage".

In "Leaving", she lays out the tools and methods she utilised in her pursuit of liberation and reveals how self-belief can not only be a weapon of escape but also a beautiful foundation for a triumphant, purpose-driven life.

"Leaving" is "indeed very dear to me for it documents my life through all the years. It underscores how my relentless approach to provide a better life for myself and my children while distancing from the abuser has gotten me where I stand today", she says.

Bhaskar adds that this book is the "beginning of a purpose-driven journey, and I'm far from my destination. My journey will end when I will reach the finish line and cross over to the other side. Until then, I will keep marching ahead".

She claims her husband abused her through the early years of their marriage. The book highlights how she finds herself with three children to protect.

With fears of losing custody of her children, Bhaskar moved to the US with them for a fresh start to her life.

"The trauma has a way of sticking to you, even when you think you've moved on. I wish there was one formula for all of us, but there isn't," she writes.

The formula that worked for her and liberated her was essentially powered by her three strong beliefs, tools, and mantras - belief in self, universe and spirituality.

"You may pick your own tools and form an equation of your own, depending on which state of life or which situation you are in. For me, it has evolved over the years. Belief in self + belief in the Universe + belief in spirituality = freedom of body, mind, and soul," she says.

"These three beliefs are the fundamental tools, which I keep in my tool kit. I take out one or two at a time, depending on what works best in that time and space," she adds.

