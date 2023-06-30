Home Lifestyle Books

Book Review: Tom Rachman’s new novel ‘The Imposters,’ a global journey of disparate stories

The different stories feel depressing, but there’s a bit of sly humor along the way. Some readers may enjoy the book for its literary form as it aims a critical eye at the written word.

Published: 30th June 2023 12:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 01:00 AM   |  A+A-

The cover image released by Little, Brown, and Company shows 'The Imposters' by Tom Rachman. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

Dutch novelist Dora Frenhofer, now in her 70s, is living alone in her London apartment during the coronavirus pandemic, determined to write her last novel while she still can.

As the lead character in Tom Rachman’s new book “The Imposters,” Dora proceeds to take us on a romp around the world, from New Delhi to New York, Copenhagen to California, Paris to Australia to the Middle East.

Many of the characters we meet along the way are assorted types of writers, and characters taken directly from Dora’s life. Her estranged daughter is a stand-up comedy writer in Los Angeles. A deliveryman she befriended ends up writing fake news in England.

There’s also Dora’s brother, who was lost in India decades ago, a former lover and her last remaining friend.

Each chapter in Rachman’s book is a complete story that connects to the others, even if it isn’t always immediately clear how the stories tie together.

The different stories feel depressing, but there’s a bit of sly humor along the way. Some readers may enjoy the book for its literary form as it aims a critical eye at the written word.

Dora ends up throwing away all the books in her home, both the ones she wrote herself and the ones she inherited from her parents. Danny, a novelist from Brooklyn, tosses all the complimentary books he gets at a literary festival in Australia into a trash bin in his hotel room — much to the horror of some of the authors who wrote them.

The manuscript of a young man named Amir is lost when it’s left in a taxi.

Rachman gained fame more than a decade ago writing about another group of neurotic writers in his New York bestseller, “The Imperfectionists,” about an English-language newspaper in Rome. He also worked for The Associated Press.

The writers in the new book truly seem to think of themselves as “imposters,” filled with self-doubt. Even Dora comments on her own imposter syndrome.

“When my first novel came out, I worried that literary types might quiz me about the Great Books, exposing me as an imposter,” Dora says, recalling when her first novel was published. “But they never asked; nobody knows.”

Danny, the New York author, “is hideously aware of the sentimentality, the devices, the falsity,” when reading from his book at the festival. “He’s no more an artist than the other imposters.”

“She had nothing worth writing,” Rachman writes of Morgan, a South African. “Had she failed to ask the right questions? She was making an idiot of herself, posing as a proper journalist.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tom Rachman Book Review The Imposters
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp