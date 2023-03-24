HarperCollins presents Parini Shroff's The Bandit Queens: 'A razor-sharp debut of humor and heart'

By PTI

Five years ago, Geeta lost her no-good husband. As in, she actually lost him--he walked out on her and she has no idea where he is. But in her remote village in India, rumor has it that Geeta killed him. And it's a rumor that just won't die.

As it happens, being known as a 'self-made' widow comes with some perks. No one messes with Geeta, harasses her, or tries to control (ahem, marry) her. It's even been good for business: no one dares to not buy her jewelry. Freedom must look good on Geeta, because now other women are asking for her 'expertise' making her an unwitting consultant for husband disposal.

And not all of them are asking nicely.

What happens next sets in motion a chain of events that will change everything, not just for Geeta but for all the women in the village. Filled with clever criminals, second chances, and wry and witty women, Parini Shroff's The Bandit Queens is a razor-sharp debut of humor and heart that readers won't soon forget.

Author, Parini Shroff, says, "The Bandit Queens began ten years ago as a short story about women in a microloan group and the power of money. When I wrote it as a novel during the pandemic, it blossomed into a dark comedy about wickedly funny, sharp and clever women making their own choices in a world trying to snatch those choices. Once the ensemble cast of female characters had been drawn, there was no stopping these rambunctious women. Isolated, they felt powerless; but together, the strong bonds of their female friendship made the impossible suddenly achievable. It was then that I realized the heart of this book isn't about what money can do, it's about what friendship can. I grew to love and admire these sassy, fierce women and their escalating antics, and it is my hope readers will as well."

Associate Publisher, Rahul Soni, says, "Parini Shroff's The Bandit Queens is a dark, funny, sharp, wicked debut that deals with many weighty themes with a light but sure hand. It's a book that I've been supremely excited about ever since I read the early draft, and one that I've chased a long time to be able to publish. I'm so glad that we're bringing it out in India, where I know it will resonate with and delight many, many readers. The longlisting for the Women's Prize for Fiction will be just the first of many richly deserved accolades coming Parini's way, I'm sure!"

About the Author Parini Shroff received her MFA from the University of Texas at Austin, where she studied under Elizabeth McCracken, Alexander Chee, and Cristina García. She is a practicing attorney and currently lives in the Bay Area.

The Bandit Queens is her debut novel.

