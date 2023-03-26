'Abhimanyu' book review: Way of the warrior

Nandita Bose By

Our multi-layered ancient culture is a repository of knowledge, whether via philosophy or astronomy, medicine or myths. In an epoch of AI dominating the public consciousness, it is more than ever crucial to safeguard and preserve ancient thought systems in forms that sustain them. While translations perform this duty with great aplomb, Indian writing in English has adopted the mode of transcreation: rewriting mythology as current, readable narratives, widely read and promising to endure.

In the talented pool of young writers who devote their time and energies to retelling Indian mythology via varied media, Anuja Chandramouli holds a special spot, much like Abhimanyu in the Mahabharata––who her latest book is titled after. Not enough may be written about him as an archetype.

Yes, he is Arjuna’s son, destined to stand tall as a warrior and the one chosen to further their Kuru lineage. While he isn’t one of the central protagonists in the epic, his character and prowess as a warrior make him stand out. Much loved, his death comes as a final pall of grief in the great war at Kurukshetra.

The author brings her imagination and prolific talent to resurrect him and situate him in a true-to-life fictional biography. The writing is powerful, thoroughly researched and instantly connects with the reader. The retelling begins with scenes of horrendous carnage at the end of the great war.

Victorious Arjuna races back to the Pandava camp, unable to interpret his sense of doom. In flashback mode, the reader meets Abhimanyu’s parents when Subhadra is still expecting him. His birth is a blessed occasion, surrounded by loving relatives who have already proclaimed him the leader of the next generation of combatants.

His childhood is mapped out with family conclaves with the heroes of the age and his maternal uncles, Balarama and Lord Krishna. The prince’s association with his charioteer, Sumitra, occurs in infancy and the bonds they form remain indelible. Against the backdrop of precocious talent and the happiest extended-family dynamics, there are rumblings of darker things to come.

Soon enough the Pandavas returned from exile and the Kauravas refused to return to their kingdom. War among two branches of a mighty family is inevitable. Abhimanyu is allowed only a quick wedding with Uttara before they must all turn to battle. This is the bloodiest carnage ever in India: raging over, and unrelenting. It has tragic consequences. That Karna could employ dishonourable means to defeat him, stuns Abhimanyu. And at 16, he is martyred to the just cause.

Having drawn us into Abhimanyu’s life by transforming him into a living, breathing being, the author creates an engrossing and detailed portrayal of this strand of the epic. The book is rich in observations, expertly drawn interpersonal spaces and a sheer joy to read. Mostly it succeeds in bringing a fabled hero to the forefront of our consciousness.

