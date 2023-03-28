Shelf life

Dese Gowda By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: We live in a city that calls itself the knowledge capital of India, and yet it doesn’t have a single good library. As a historian, to access the works that I most depend on, books, pamphlets, collected works of Gandhi, Nehru and more, I would have had to make innumerable trips to libraries and archives, if not for the bookstores that I frequented,” said historian Ramchandra Guha, speaking at the 2023 edition of the ‘Ravi Sondhi Spirit of Bangalore’ lecture series, organised on Saturday at the Lady Jehangir Kothari Memorial Hall.

According to Guha, the city’s innumerable bookstores, both the past and the present are the reason why the city has one of the largest English language book-buying populations in the country. Having been a frequent patron of Select and Premier bookstores between the early ’80s until their eventual decline, Guha said he has, over the years, found works that are a collector's dream in second-hand bookstores across the country. He recalls finding the first edition of Joseph Doke’s biography of MK Gandhi, signed by the latter’s grandson Gopal Krishna Gandhi. He also discovered his grandmother’s lost horoscope drafted on her birthday in 1910, enclosed in a random book.

“The first book that I bought from Premier bookstore was a biography of Karl Marx by Isaiah Berlin in January 1980. Now, I don’t know what the statute of limitations is according to the recent judgement by the Supreme Court which came in the past few days. But if I’m liable for arrest for buying a copy of Karl Marx’s biography in the ’80s under the UAPA, I hope the many advocates in this room will come to my defence” he joked, adding, “My life has been divided by libraries, archives and books. My dreams growing up were about cricket or books and sometimes cricket and books.”

One such dream was especially influential in Guha’s developing relationships with bookstores. “One of the dreams that I had over and over again was to do with Neville Cardus’ autobiography. Cardus was the greatest cricket writer of his time, and I had read several of his books, but not his autobiography. One of my distant cousins in Delhi had a copy of that book,” he shared.

“He was much older than me and had been to Oxford. So I wasn’t allowed to go into his room. I saw the book, but I couldn’t read it, so it became a forbidden fruit in my life. I would have these dreams every often where I would get off a train onto a train station. Go to an old second-hand bookstore. While browsing, I would find Cardus’ autobiography on the top shelf in a corner. I would happily go to the store clerk, who would tell me that the price was just `10. And then I would wake up!”

As the bookstores of the past faded away into the annals of history, many more have cropped up to take their place. Two such stores are Blossoms and Bookworm. A patron of both, Guha remembers being invited for the launch of GR Viswanath’s biography by the owner of the latter. But when it was time to reach the venue, he was unable to find the store, due to his failing eyesight, only to be helped and led to the venue by the owner of Blossoms. “And that’s the spirit of Banglore!” exclaimed Guha.

BENGALURU: We live in a city that calls itself the knowledge capital of India, and yet it doesn’t have a single good library. As a historian, to access the works that I most depend on, books, pamphlets, collected works of Gandhi, Nehru and more, I would have had to make innumerable trips to libraries and archives, if not for the bookstores that I frequented,” said historian Ramchandra Guha, speaking at the 2023 edition of the ‘Ravi Sondhi Spirit of Bangalore’ lecture series, organised on Saturday at the Lady Jehangir Kothari Memorial Hall. According to Guha, the city’s innumerable bookstores, both the past and the present are the reason why the city has one of the largest English language book-buying populations in the country. Having been a frequent patron of Select and Premier bookstores between the early ’80s until their eventual decline, Guha said he has, over the years, found works that are a collector's dream in second-hand bookstores across the country. He recalls finding the first edition of Joseph Doke’s biography of MK Gandhi, signed by the latter’s grandson Gopal Krishna Gandhi. He also discovered his grandmother’s lost horoscope drafted on her birthday in 1910, enclosed in a random book. “The first book that I bought from Premier bookstore was a biography of Karl Marx by Isaiah Berlin in January 1980. Now, I don’t know what the statute of limitations is according to the recent judgement by the Supreme Court which came in the past few days. But if I’m liable for arrest for buying a copy of Karl Marx’s biography in the ’80s under the UAPA, I hope the many advocates in this room will come to my defence” he joked, adding, “My life has been divided by libraries, archives and books. My dreams growing up were about cricket or books and sometimes cricket and books.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); One such dream was especially influential in Guha’s developing relationships with bookstores. “One of the dreams that I had over and over again was to do with Neville Cardus’ autobiography. Cardus was the greatest cricket writer of his time, and I had read several of his books, but not his autobiography. One of my distant cousins in Delhi had a copy of that book,” he shared. “He was much older than me and had been to Oxford. So I wasn’t allowed to go into his room. I saw the book, but I couldn’t read it, so it became a forbidden fruit in my life. I would have these dreams every often where I would get off a train onto a train station. Go to an old second-hand bookstore. While browsing, I would find Cardus’ autobiography on the top shelf in a corner. I would happily go to the store clerk, who would tell me that the price was just `10. And then I would wake up!” As the bookstores of the past faded away into the annals of history, many more have cropped up to take their place. Two such stores are Blossoms and Bookworm. A patron of both, Guha remembers being invited for the launch of GR Viswanath’s biography by the owner of the latter. But when it was time to reach the venue, he was unable to find the store, due to his failing eyesight, only to be helped and led to the venue by the owner of Blossoms. “And that’s the spirit of Banglore!” exclaimed Guha.