Everyday Rhyme

Maithreyi Soorej By

Express News Service

Big City’, ‘Babies’, ‘Sisters Visiting’, ‘Tigers’, ‘Red’––Taposh Chakravorty can evidently pen a poem practically on everything and anything around him. His new collection, Hand Baggage, is proof. While the selection of subjects in the collection appear random, it is the nostalgic lens through which the poet looks at them that makes the book worth a read. For instance, in the poem, ‘Growing Old’, he writes, “Even after this long time, I don’t see the shopping centres, the streets/ the November sky as real/ as things outside my own mind. I see only reflections of these I saw with you/ persisting like echoes.”

In these lines, he encapsulates the feeling of losing a lifelong companion, and the struggle to move on. A commendable quality of many of his poems is how they compel the reader to take note of the innocuous, seemingly unimportant, sights that we have come to take for granted. Like a bunch of children flying kites in a city, which he writes about in ‘Boys’. Once a seasonal activity that would bring together neighbourhoods, kite-flying is slowly becoming a thing of the past, so is the warmth between neighbours.

A similar emotion is evoked in ‘Lunch on Sundays’ as well. He recalls these weekend meals with his friends and their families, which they would spend talking of the bygone days. He wears his sepia-tinted glasses also when he writes ‘Love’. The yearning for a loved one, the inexplicable urge to hold on to them for one extra moment comes through in the lines, “At the airport/ seeing you from far, across security barrier/ walking elegantly with your leather bags/ along with hundred other people departing/ I longed for you to turn back”.

Among the 69 poems in the collection, many were written recently. There are also several that editor Piya Adhikari has included from Chakravorty’s previous collections, because of their resonance in a post-pandemic world, where the sense of uncertainty has become more familiar than ever. When the poet wrote ‘The World’ is unclear, but it is most certainly a morbid but accurate recollection of the pandemic years. He writes, “Homes are becoming hotels/ and hotels hospitals. Everywhere is now frontier”.

Another, more optimistic view of the life, despite its challenges, is offered in ‘The Quarry’. It reads: “I pause there; have a cold drink, a smoke/ and watch/ the traffic, the sky, the world… It is good to see the world.”A first-generation poet, Chakravorty has written three collections prior to Hand Baggage—Mainly in the Winds (1982), Jazz Poems (1987) and Middelage in Bombay (2000). He also has a mystery novel set in Delhi, titled Devil Tree, to his credit.

