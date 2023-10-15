Prescribed by Nature

Trisha Mukherjee By

Express News Service

Most books on medicine tend to be dense and boring. The jargon itself can put off the lay reader, making it difficult to proceed beyond the first few lines. This is why perhaps, Dimple Jangda opens her book, Heal Your Gut, Mind & Emotions, with a personal tale. In a few pages, she gives the readers a snapshot of her crisis-haunted life—cancer scares and losing family members to depression—before diving into the story of how she found unbridled happiness through Ayurveda.

The anecdotal beginning is an uplifting example of the healing power of ancient science. Jangda draws them in immediately in the preface itself when she writes, “If you have been looking for answers on how to heal your body, mind and emotions from the irregularities of a modern lifestyle… if you have been wondering how to improve the quality of your life and relationships, then you have arrived at the right place.”

In the 11 chapters that follow, she breaks down the human body, part by part, to note specific issues that may ail each organ, and how they can be addressed using nature-based treatments. She likens a person’s physical existence to the growth of a houseplant. Both need three basic things for survival—“sunlight, water and nutrients. Love is bonus”. But, it is how Jangda ties it all together at the gut that makes the book an interesting read.

She cites real-life examples—her own as well as others she knows—to make her case. For instance, she writes about how her father avoided a gall bladder-stone removal surgery (recommended by doctors) by consuming an Ayurvedic concoction with hibiscus powder dissolved in water every night for a few months. The book stresses on understanding the chemistry of what one consumes to develop a healthy relationship with food, and introduces thought-provoking concepts such as the biological blueprint and Ayurvedic energy clock, keeping tab which can help decode body signals.

This is not to say Jangda is against modern medicine. According to her, it is a complementary system that plays a “crucial role in addressing acute conditions such as fractures, heart attacks and injuries from accidents”, but fails to locate the root cause of chronic and lifestyle diseases. While the jury is still out on the Ayurveda versus modern medicine debate, one statement by the author that will get a unanimous thumbs-up is: ‘Make food your medicine, not medicine your food.’

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Most books on medicine tend to be dense and boring. The jargon itself can put off the lay reader, making it difficult to proceed beyond the first few lines. This is why perhaps, Dimple Jangda opens her book, Heal Your Gut, Mind & Emotions, with a personal tale. In a few pages, she gives the readers a snapshot of her crisis-haunted life—cancer scares and losing family members to depression—before diving into the story of how she found unbridled happiness through Ayurveda. The anecdotal beginning is an uplifting example of the healing power of ancient science. Jangda draws them in immediately in the preface itself when she writes, “If you have been looking for answers on how to heal your body, mind and emotions from the irregularities of a modern lifestyle… if you have been wondering how to improve the quality of your life and relationships, then you have arrived at the right place.” In the 11 chapters that follow, she breaks down the human body, part by part, to note specific issues that may ail each organ, and how they can be addressed using nature-based treatments. She likens a person’s physical existence to the growth of a houseplant. Both need three basic things for survival—“sunlight, water and nutrients. Love is bonus”. But, it is how Jangda ties it all together at the gut that makes the book an interesting read. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); She cites real-life examples—her own as well as others she knows—to make her case. For instance, she writes about how her father avoided a gall bladder-stone removal surgery (recommended by doctors) by consuming an Ayurvedic concoction with hibiscus powder dissolved in water every night for a few months. The book stresses on understanding the chemistry of what one consumes to develop a healthy relationship with food, and introduces thought-provoking concepts such as the biological blueprint and Ayurvedic energy clock, keeping tab which can help decode body signals. This is not to say Jangda is against modern medicine. According to her, it is a complementary system that plays a “crucial role in addressing acute conditions such as fractures, heart attacks and injuries from accidents”, but fails to locate the root cause of chronic and lifestyle diseases. While the jury is still out on the Ayurveda versus modern medicine debate, one statement by the author that will get a unanimous thumbs-up is: ‘Make food your medicine, not medicine your food.’ Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp