Poetry of life

HYDERABAD: Young teens have emerged as a source of inspiration and role models for many of today’s children, and one remarkable young individual in this category is Arman Chaturvedi, a 17-year-old author. His book, titled ‘I Can’t Breathe: An Anthology of Songs,’ is nothing short of inspiring. It’s a collection of his poems that beautifully express the journey of life, in a way that captivates and resonates with readers. In this interview, we have the privilege of delving into Arman’s experiences and insights.

When asked about his life and journey, Arman shares, “I currently reside in Hyderabad, and I’ve had the opportunity to live in various parts of India. Besides being an accomplished author, I’m also a drummer with five years of experience under my belt. My passion for music is immense, and anything related to it truly captivates me. In addition, I find joy in teaching children how to read and write in English, and I also indulge in playing basketball during my free time.”

Speaking about his book and the inspiration behind it, Arman explains, “The inspiration to write ‘I Can’t Breathe’ struck me during the turbulent times of the COVID-19 pandemic when I observed the world grappling with myriad challenges. The stories of hate, negativity, and the associated emotions I encountered led me to ponder the brighter side, to combat the prevailing negativity. My first song, which I wrote as a beacon of hope, served as a catalyst for this project.

Over three years, I penned more than 40 songs, ultimately shaping this book. It was a selection of my first song for a human rights documentary film that spurred me to embark on this journey. I hold a deep affection for the poems ‘Super Granny’ and ‘My Nana,’ as they are dedicated to my grandparents. These poems express my profound love and admiration for them, highlighting how they inspire me to overcome any challenges that come my way.”

Arman reflects on the editing process, noting, “Creating the book wasn’t without its challenges. I had to omit several songs that didn’t quite fit the narrative. The book is divided into two halves: the first half delves into themes of freedom, oppression, division, and bullying, while the second half explores family and love. It’s like the yin and yang — addressing the negative aspects and how to overcome them in the first part, and celebrating your loved ones in the second, creating a balanced composition.”

Regarding the timeline and dedication to this project, Arman elaborates, “The book’s creation spanned several years, and it’s challenging to quantify the exact number of days. I wrote whenever I found the time, dedicating a portion of my week to this endeavour. This approach allowed me to complete the book in approximately three years.”

Furthermore, Arman is already planning a second edition of his book. He states, “I do plan to release a second book and have more exciting projects in the works. The overwhelmingly positive reception of ‘I Can’t Breathe’ has encouraged me to continue writing and sharing my perspectives with the world.”

