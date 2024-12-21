'Autocrats: Charisma, Power, and Their Lives' book review: The dark allure of power

In Autocrats: Charisma, Power, and Their Lives, Ambassador Rajiv Dogra provides a sweeping analysis of authoritarianism throughout history. He examines the psychology, allure, and profound societal impacts of figures who wield absolute power.

Drawing on his experiences as a diplomat and deep insights into global affairs, Dogra uncovers the tactics autocrats use to seize, retain, and wield power. Through meticulous research and engaging prose, Dogra offers readers a comprehensive study of how these leaders shape their societies, often leaving a lasting legacy of devastation.

For Dogra, charisma in leaders is not inherently good or bad—it’s a tool wielded in service of either the public good or personal ambition. This distinction helps explain why such figures as President John F Kennedy and Adolf Hitler can be seen as charismatic, inspiring deep loyalty among their followers.

Dogra reveals that even leaders with personal insecurities or traumatic childhoods can evolve into ruthless dictators, able to both charm and terrorise their subjects.

Dogra suggests that a “dark triad” of personality traits—narcissism, Machiavellianism, and psychopathy—characterises many authoritarian leaders, allowing them to manipulate others, ignore moral boundaries, and focus exclusively on control.

A dictator breaks rules and makes impulsive decisions without feeling guilty for the harm they cause. One of Dogra’s most insightful observations is that while control techniques have evolved, the basic patterns of autocratic rule remain.

Today’s authoritarian leaders, Dogra argues, rely on subtler but equally effective methods. Unlike their predecessors, who ruled through violence and military force, modern authoritarian figures often achieve control through institutional manipulation, media control, and sophisticated surveillance.

Autocrats presents a chilling view of the future, forewarning about a “hybrid dictatorship” powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced surveillance.

The book’s wide-ranging analysis and thoughtful historical context make it relevant, especially in an era witnessing the resurgence of authoritarian tendencies.

Dogra’s balanced, analytical style avoids sensationalism, drawing instead on historical facts, philosophical insights, and personal experiences. However, his approach occasionally lacks nuance, as he generalises the motivations of autocrats and their followers.

Despite his stark warnings, Dogra closes the book with a glimmer of hope. He invokes poet Sahir Ludhianvi’s imagery of a dawn that breaks the darkness of oppression, suggesting that the human spirit’s resilience will persist, even under authoritarian pressure.