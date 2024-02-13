Valentine's Day: Literary Hub's 7 great love stories for cynics

Ahead of Valentine's Day, Literary Hub, a daily literary website has come out with the list of love stories for "those who basically tolerate love, but have their doubts." After all, we all know that the best Valentine of all time is … books, says The Lightness author and managing editor at Hub, Emily Temple.

Literary Hub's 7

Leanne Shapton, Important Artifacts and Personal Property From The Collection of Lenore Doolan and Harold Morris, Including Books, Street Fashion and Jewelry (2009)

Kazuo Ishiguro, The Remains of the Day (1989)

Mark Haber, Saint Sebastian’s Abyss (2022)

Raven Leilani, Luster (2020)

Edith Wharton, The Glimpses of the Moon (1922)

Kōbō Abe, The Woman in the Dunes (1962)

Kelly Link, The Book of Love (2024)