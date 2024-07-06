'The Republic Relearnt' book review: Notions of a nation

Radha Kumar’s The Republic Relearnt: Renewing Indian Democracy 1947-2024 offers an incisive analysis of the challenges and opportunities facing the Indian democracy today. The enduring fault lines in the country’s political landscape are characterised by issues surrounding dissent, federalism, and minority rights, which have deep historical roots. Kumar contends that the Modi administration since 2014 is best understood as totalitarian in both intent and practice. Her alleged democratic decay has been more prevalent than consolidation, though the Indian populace has frequently opted for democratic solutions when feasible.

In a recent interview before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Kumar elaborated on her concerns regarding the administration’s authoritarian tendencies geared towards reshaping Indian society into a homogenous entity— a prospect she finds deeply troubling. Nevertheless, she adds that there is renewed vigour among opposition parties alongside an “unseen presence of civil society who started mobilising further back than did the opposition.” Kumar emphasises that while welfare legislation might increase if the opposition gains power, transforming civil administration and police forces requires sustained, long-term efforts.

The unexpected outcome of the Parliamentary elections echoes Kumar’s analysis of democratic resilience and the cyclical nature of political renewal in India, where pluralism and opposition strength have resurged. Despite predictions of a supermajority for Prime Minister Modi’s Hindu-nationalist alliance, the BJP secured only 240 seats, well below the 272 needed for a majority. The opposition, united under the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), gained substantial ground, reflecting a pushback against Modi’s perceived authoritarianism.

First, the electorate rejects unchecked power and strives to restore democratic balance, validating Kumar’s argument that India’s democracy, though challenged, remains capable of self-correction. Secondly, authoritarian tendencies are not unique to any single party but become pronounced with prolonged power. Throughout India’s history, extended dominance by any party has led to centralisation and suppression of dissent. The election results demonstrate Indian democracy’s capacity for resistance against authoritarianism, regardless of the ruling party. Hence, Kumar’s analysis could benefit from a more balanced consideration of historical continuities and complexities in India’s democratic journey.

The book highlights three significant waves of democratic renewal in post-independence India: 1977-80, 1989-98, and 2004-14. Each period promised substantial reforms but ultimately fell short, leading to widespread cynicism. Kumar poses the question:

“A fourth wave of democracy renewal will, thus, face formidable challenges. Do the previous waves of democracy renewal offer any pointers on how to overcome them?” The book elaborates on several periods of democratic decay, particularly following Nehru’s administration when democratic principles were curtailed, state control over the economy increased, and the independence of the judiciary and media weakened. A particularly stark comparison is made with the Emergency period (1975-1977) under Indira Gandhi, during which civil liberties were severely restricted.

The first wave—post-Emergency renewal in 1977—saw efforts to roll back changes from the Emergency, including the protection of media independence. During the economic liberalisation 1991, the second wave brought significant economic reforms and welfare legislation under the Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh administrations. The third wave involved contemporary movements driven by state-level changes and regional parties.