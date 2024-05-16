Author Malti Joshi dies aged 90

Malti Joshi has written more than 60 books in Hindi and Marathi languages. Her works have been translated into various Indian and foreign languages.

Some of her most popular works include “Madhayantar”, “Pataakshep”, “Parajay”, “Ek Ghar Sapno Ka”, “Woh Tera Ghar, Ye Mera Ghar”, and her novel “Aurat Ek Raat Hai”, according to PTI.

Some of Joshi's stories were later adapted by the Indian government broadcaster, Doordarshan, for television.