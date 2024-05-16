Author Malti Joshi dies aged 90

Author Malti Joshi passed away on Wednesday at the age of 90.
The Padma Shree awardee died at the residence of her son Sachchidanand Joshi.
In a message posted on platform X, Sachchidanand Joshi, who is Member Secretary, the Executive and Academic Head of Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), New Delhi, said that his mother passed away at 9 pm on May 15, 2024. She was ailing for sometime.
Malti Joshi has written more than 60 books in Hindi and Marathi languages. Her works have been translated into various Indian and foreign languages.
Some of her most popular works include “Madhayantar”, “Pataakshep”, “Parajay”, “Ek Ghar Sapno Ka”, “Woh Tera Ghar, Ye Mera Ghar”, and her novel “Aurat Ek Raat Hai”, according to PTI.
Some of Joshi's stories were later adapted by the Indian government broadcaster, Doordarshan, for television.