Before memory fades
On June 4, 1984, Rachpal Singh, the secretary of militant leader Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, was seeking shelter in the Golden Temple with his wife Pritam and their 18-day-old son, during Operation Bluestar.
Two days later, just past midnight, a bullet hit their baby before hitting Pritam on the chest. As Rachpal bent over his wife and son, a bullet hit him on the head. Pritam lay in a pool of blood, beside her dead husband and son.
It is stories of women like Pritam that are at the centre of author Sanam Sutirath Wazir’s latest book, The Kaurs of 1984—The Untold, Unheard Stories of Sikh Women, which captures the horrors of the Operation Bluestar, the subsequent death of then PM Indira Gandhi, and the riots that her death ensued.
In painstaking details, Wazir captures the destruction at the Golden Temple. “Over 350 bullets riddled the dome of the Golden Temple. One bullet pierced the cushion on which the Guru Granth Sahib was placed, pushing through as many as 82 pages of the book. Most of the items in the toshakhana (a storehouse for valuables) were destroyed… all the handwritten hukamnamas (orders), penned by different Sikh gurus across the ages, were lost as well.”
Equally visual is the chronicling of the human rights violation by the Army and the security agencies. Following Gandhi’s assassination by her Sikh guards, mobs in Delhi, mainly orchestrated by the Congress party, laid siege to the Sikh community.
Here’s an instance: At Block 32 in Trilokpuri, East Delhi, local leader Rampal Saroj, accompanied by a group of men, asked Darshan Kaur where her husband Ram Singh was. She said he had gone out with his brother.
The men did not believe her. They broke down the main door and barged into the house. Ram Singh was hiding in the kitchen. “They dragged him out by his hair,” writes Wazir.
“They placed a quilt and tyre over his head, doused him in oil and then set him ablaze. Ram Singh was nearly burnt to death; he later succumbed to his injuries.” In the end, there were 275 widows across 180 homes, and women—elderly, middle-aged women, and teenage girls—had been raped.
Chapter by chapter, Wazir tells harrowing tales about what happened to the Sikh women in places like Sultanpuri, Raj Nagar and Mukherjee Nagar. Many women recall that the rioters used white powder on the victims.
Wazir points out that it could have been white phosphorus, which burns human flesh when exposed to the air. Wazir also focuses on women who became militants, becoming part of pro-Khalistan groups, as well as the lives of widows in refugee camps.
The Kaurs of 1984 is more than just a book. It is a valuable document that, as feminist publisher Urvashi Butalia says on the cover, “graphic, disturbing and searing”, and for that alone, it must be read.
Book: The Kaurs of 1984
Author: Sanam Sutirath Wazir
Publisher: HarperCollins
Price: Rs 399
Pages: 256