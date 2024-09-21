'Liminal Tides' book review: Of borders, bastions and brotherhood

Soumitra Banerji’s Liminal Tides is a deeply moving fictional account of India’s Partition, capturing the pivotal years from 1942 to 1947. While it primarily focuses on the Partition of India, its relevance to the current turmoil in Bangladesh is striking. The recent collapse of the Sheikh Hasina government in August this year, and the political unrest in Pakistan since 2022, make Banerji’s themes of migration, border conflicts and communal strife all the more resonant in today’s geopolitical landscape.

At the core of Liminal Tides are the intertwined lives of three families—the Bandhopadhyays, Rawats and Khannas—originating from various regions of undivided India. Banerji expertly weaves their stories together, highlighting the enormous human cost of Partition. What distinguishes this novel from other works on the subject is its emphasis on ordinary people’s personal and emotional experiences rather than focusing solely on political machinations.

The characters, drawn from real-life experiences, reflect the stories of millions forced to flee their homes, abandon their possessions and start over in unfamiliar lands. Banerji writes, “The Khannas, and so many from their displaced society, were virtually threatened out of their businesses, homes and comfort to drift into the uncertainty of a new country… a place foreign to them, having to start from scratch with no support but of the divine. And the divine, both for the Khannas and Rawats were the Bandhopadhyays… and, thus, was formed the great club of settlers who would continue to support each other to grow themselves… and grow the new nation to a status of respect and affluence.”

The novel portrays the grim realities of the time—mob violence, forced migration and communal riots are described in unflinching detail. However, Banerji’s skill lies in humanising these events, enabling readers to understand history and empathise with those who lived through it. The characters in Liminal Tides are not mere victims of historical forces; they are survivors who forge new identities in the aftermath of Partition. Banerji poignantly captures this resilience with lines such as “And we travel an immense distance…rugged terrain…a different clan…with a completely different definition of happiness and life…”

A significant theme Banerji explores is the concept of liminality. The title Liminal Tides refers to the spaces people inhabited during and after Partition—both literal and metaphorical. For many, the Partition meant being caught between two worlds—between India and Pakistan, between their past lives and the uncertain future they were forced to navigate. Banerji uses liminality as a lens to examine the psychological dislocation his characters experience, as

they are left in a state of flux, unsure of where they belong or what lies ahead.