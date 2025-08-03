The good doctor’s elegy

This book, as the title suggests, is not about Operation Vijay or the Kargil war. It is a book that grapples with those who are caught up in all the wars foisted upon ordinary folk. It is more a remembrance or elegy for those who lay down their lives for the good of the cause.

As a young surgeon, Arup Ratan Basu received his first posting in the Indian Army Medical Corps (AMC). After a cold coming, he had in Kashmir, where, whichever way he looks, it is bleak and bitterly cold. The famed beauty seems to have succumbed to the freeze. By the time he gets his posting orders, he has to hitch a ride to a field hospital in the Kashmir Valley. Arriving there, he is frustrated at ending up in a place that is not even equipped with a functional operating theatre. It reminds the youngster of his classmates, the other doctors who were probably, by now, practising their operating skills at established hospitals in major cities.

Little does the rookie surgeon know that he will soon be deputed to a small town that was turning into a dangerous theatre of war. Between May 19, 1999 and July 24, 1999, as the only army surgeon at the field hospital in Kargil, he ended up performing 250 surgeries, including an enemy soldier, a Pakistani. At day’s end, his heart cries for parents who lose their sons, wives their husbands and children their fathers. This is about the only thing that war can bring to the lives of common people. Curious and sympathetic, the young surgeon engaged with his patients and colleagues. He records his impressions in a notebook purchased at the local bazaar. He does not venture into the technical, logistic and strategic aspects of war; instead, he remains resolutely focused on the people and the extraordinary price they pay. The result is a one-of-a-kind testimony, invaluable and enthralling.