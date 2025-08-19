Renowned journalist Jules Witcover, best known for his 'Politics Today' column, dies at 98

WASHINGTON: Jules Witcover, who cowrote one of the nation’s leading political columns for nearly three decades, died Saturday at the age of 98, his daughter Amy Witcover-Sandford said.

Witcover's widely syndicated daily column, written jointly for 24 years with the late Jack Germond, gave him an outlet to register strong opinions, leaving little doubt which politicians he admired or despised.

“Politics Today” began at The Washington Star and then moved to The Baltimore Sun, and he continued writing it solo for another five years at The Sun after his partner retired in 2001.

Witcover also covered the political beat for the Newhouse News Service, The Los Angeles Times and The Washington Post, in books and in several magazines, including The New Republic, Saturday Review and The Nation.

Through his long career, Witcover had a remarkable front seat to history, some of it tragic. He watched Robert F. Kennedy steady first lady Jackie at President John F. Kennedy's grave in 1963. Five years later, in 1968, he pushed his way through a crowded hotel kitchen in Los Angeles after hearing shots and saw Robert F. Kennedy bleeding on the floor. He would later write of RFK's brief presidential campaign in the book “85 Days.”