Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o, Kenyan author and dissident who became a giant of modern literature, dies at 87

NEW YORK: Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o, the revered Kenyan man of letters and voice of dissent who in dozens of fiction and nonfiction books traced his country’s history from British imperialism to home-ruled tyranny and challenged not only the stories told but the language used to tell them, died Wednesday at 87.

Derek Warker, publicist for Ngũgĩ's US publisher The New Press, confirmed the death to The Associated Press. Ngũgĩ’s son Nducu wa Ngugi said he died in Bedford, Georgia. Further details were not immediately available, though Ngũgĩ was receiving kidney dialysis treatments.

Whether through novels such as “The Wizard of the Crow” and “Petals of Blood,” memoirs such as “Birth of a Dream Weaver” or the landmark critique “Decolonizing the Mind,” Ngũgĩ embodied the very heights of the artist’s calling — as a truth teller and explorer of myth, as a breaker of rules and steward of culture. He was a perennial candidate for the Nobel literature prize and a long-term artist in exile, imprisoned for a year in the 1970s and harassed for decades after.

“Resistance is the best way of keeping alive,” he told the Guardian in 2018. “It can take even the smallest form of saying no to injustice. If you really think you’re right, you stick to your beliefs, and they help you to survive.”

He was admired worldwide, by authors ranging from John Updike to Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and by former President Barack Obama, who once praised Ngũgĩ's ability to tell “a compelling story of how the transformative events of history weigh on individual lives and relationships.” Ngũgĩ was shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize in 2009, was a finalist for a National Book Critics Circle prize in 2012 and, four years later, was the winner of the Pak Kyong-ni Literature Award.