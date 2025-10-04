Czech author and anti-communist dissident Ivan Klíma dies at 94

PRAGUE: Ivan Klíma, a Czech author and anti-communist dissident whose work and life were shaped by Europe’s 20th-century totalitarian regimes, has died.

His son Michal told the Czech ČTK news agency that Klíma died on Saturday morning at home after battling a long illness. He was 94.

A prolific author, Klima published novels, plays, short story collections and essays as well as children’s books, becoming an internationally known writer whose works were translated into more than 30 languages.

Born Ivan Kauders on Sept 14, 1931, in Prague, Klima faced his first repressive regime during World War II when his Jewish family was transported to the Nazis’ Theresienstadt concentration camp. Against the odds, they all survived.

The new Communist regime that took power in Czechoslovakia in 1948 looked promising at first for Klima and many others who had been persecuted.

Klima belonged to a group of talented writers — including Milan Kundera, Pavel Kohout and Ludvik Vaculík — who turned to communism with high hopes after the war only to be bitterly disappointed by its totalitarian nature and its ruthless liquidation of opponents.

Klíma joined the Communist Party in 1953, the same year his father was imprisoned for political reasons. He was expelled from the party in 1967 after criticizing the Communist regime in a speech at a writers’ meeting.