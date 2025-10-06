Jilly Cooper, British author of bestselling risqué novels including ‘Rivals’, dies at 88

LONDON: Jilly Cooper, the bestselling British author known for her chronicles of class and sex in risqué novels, including “Rivals” and “Riders,” has died, her agent and family said Monday. She was 88.

The author died Sunday after a fall, said a statement from literary agency Curtis Brown, who represented her.

“Mum was the shining light in all of our lives,” her children, Felix and Emily, wrote. “Her unexpected death has come as a complete shock.”

Queen Camilla, the wife of King Charles III, called Cooper “a legend” and recalled seeing the author recently at a book festival.

“I join my husband the King in sending our thoughts and sympathies to all her family. And may her hereafter be filled with impossibly handsome men and devoted dogs,” Camilla wrote.

Cooper was best known for “The Rutshire Chronicles” series of novels, beginning with “Riders” in 1985, which portrayed the sex lives and excesses of the well-off, horse-riding upper and middle classes in 1980s England.

One of the books, “Rivals,” was turned into a hit Disney+ TV series last year starring David Tennant and Alex Hassell.

Bill Scott-Kerr, her publisher, praised Cooper for her “wicked social commentary and deft, lacerating characterization.”

“She dissected the behavior, bad mostly, of the English upper middle classes with the sharpest of scalpels,” he said.