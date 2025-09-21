Stealing life in details

It’s not so often that a short story collection by a single writer captures such a wide range of subjects. Yet Sibichen K. Mathew’s The Thief In A Sunday Market, translated from Malayalam by J. Devika, does exactly that. Each story unfolds in a distinct setting, but the telling is so effortless and alive that one almost forgets they are written by the same writer.

Mathew’s stories move through anger, regret, hunger, abandonment, and the everyday experiences that dictate our lives. His characters are often caught in the grip of moral and personal dilemmas, torn between what could have been and what should have been. The accompanying illustrations in all ten stories add a layer of insight, capturing the emotions and atmospheres of the text.

The title story introduces us to a “tactful and non-greedy thief” who steals books, and only long enough to read them. Obsessed with Fyodor Dostoevsky—because “Raskolnikov, the virtuous murderer, did not fade his heart”—he begins lifting English translations of the Russian master from the Sunday book market in Delhi’s Daryaganj. When caught for the first time, it is while returning a book. Mathew twists the story further: the bookseller the thief stole from is himself selling cannabis, but it is the thief, who only wanted to read, that the police catch and beat up. It is left upon us, the readers, to reflect on the story and what the real crime was.