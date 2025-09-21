Stealing life in details

It’s not so often that a short story collection by a single writer captures such a wide range of subjects. Yet Sibichen K. Mathew’s The Thief In A Sunday Market, translated from Malayalam by J. Devika, does exactly that. Each story unfolds in a distinct setting, but the telling is so effortless and alive that one almost forgets they are written by the same writer.
Mathew’s stories move through anger, regret, hunger, abandonment, and the everyday experiences that dictate our lives. His characters are often caught in the grip of moral and personal dilemmas, torn between what could have been and what should have been. The accompanying illustrations in all ten stories add a layer of insight, capturing the emotions and atmospheres of the text.
The title story introduces us to a “tactful and non-greedy thief” who steals books, and only long enough to read them. Obsessed with Fyodor Dostoevsky—because “Raskolnikov, the virtuous murderer, did not fade his heart”—he begins lifting English translations of the Russian master from the Sunday book market in Delhi’s Daryaganj. When caught for the first time, it is while returning a book. Mathew twists the story further: the bookseller the thief stole from is himself selling cannabis, but it is the thief, who only wanted to read, that the police catch and beat up. It is left upon us, the readers, to reflect on the story and what the real crime was.
Some stories turn on sudden, instinctive decisions, moments when emotion overwhelms reason, often with a tinge of humour. In Cutting Free, a weary Sukhpal Singh demands a divorce, only to hesitate at the consequence of his decision after witnessing a courtroom trial that mirrors his own predicament, when “the two troubled children, deprived of their father’s love… came into his mind.” In The Lesson, Rahul Gupta, a high-powered CFO, discovers the value of family only after hitting rock bottom. These moments of reckoning, when life forces a character to pause and reflect, recur throughout the collection.
Mathew knows his characters intimately. His prose is rich with detail and nuance, capturing the textures of their lives in the gestures, hesitations, and contradictions that make them human. In Pieces of Silver, a poor protagonist deposits his only hundred-rupee note at church, not out of will but out of the unspoken pressure of the priest’s gaze: “This priest, who never took notice of me usually, was now smiling at me, who possesses no health, beauty, pride, work, or income...” Elsewhere, Sukhpal Singh notices the rotis his colleague’s wife has made, a fleeting reminder of the life he might lose after divorce; Rahul Gupta discovers that his plan of hanging himself won’t work because the Oberoi hotel rooms don’t have ceiling fans.
Such small, piercing details are where Mathew’s prose particularly shines. It surprises you with its ordinariness, yet it lingers long, like an aftertaste.