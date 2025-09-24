A piano, a pregnant woman and a prison: Raymond Chandler’s ‘Nightmare’ is revealed

NEW YORK: In his dreams, Raymond Chandler could conjure tales as unsettling as some of his greatest novels, as if haunted by the spirits of Kafka and Edgar Allan Poe.

“Nightmare,” a brief and rarely seen sketch published this week in The Strand Magazine, finds the author of “The Long Goodbye,” “Farewell, My Lovely” and other crime fiction classics imagining himself in prison “somewhere” for a murder he does not remember committing. His cellmates include two men he knows nothing about, a pregnant woman named Elsa, and a piano in the corner that must be played lying down after “nine o’clock.”

Chandler’s vision becomes even darker and stranger as he learns of his likely fate.

“As I was wondering, apparently rather audibly, about the date set for my execution, the guard said to me, ‘After a bit you’ll get a letter with the envelope addressed in your own writing. That will tell you the date for your hanging,’” Chandler wrote.

“Nightmare” was found recently among the papers of Chandler’s assistant, Jean Vounder-Davis, that were sold last year through the Doyle auction house. Other items included Chandler’s 1953 Olivetti Studio 44 typewriter, unpublished drafts of early novels and a two-page list of 46 things he hated, among them “golf talk” and “novels about people who can’t make any money.”