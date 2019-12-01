Live big in a small space  

Home Lifestyle Fashion

Find out how you can make your apartment feel spacious and welcoming with some intelligent solutions that are ideal for small space living.

Don’t let a small space cramp your style. Rather, take that as an opportunity to unleash your creativity and maximise the minimum square footage of your home. Read on to find out how you can make your apartment feel spacious and welcoming with some intelligent solutions that are ideal for small space living.

Keep it neutral: Fool your eye into thinking that the apartment is more spacious by adding calm, even-toned hues. Greys, beiges, off-whites and creams are ideal, but if you want to be a bit more daring, try sage green, pale teal or pale apricot as well. Whatever hues you choose, make sure your furnishings and accessories match well with them.

Double duty: Opt for furniture which can serve multiple purposes. Find a table that can function as a desk and a dining table; get a deep sofa that can double as a guest bed, or buy cubes that serve as a coffee table and bonus seats when entertaining guests. Also, be resourceful by using all surface space like a windowsill for decor, lighting and other essentials when there’s no room for an extra table.

Opt for openness: Separate rooms by pocket doors with glass windows which permit light to flow throughout the space while also creating separation. And they slide right into the wall when not being used, taking up much less space than swinging doors.

Work your walls: Mirrors on the walls make your space feel larger, lighter and airier. Mount your TV on the wall as a media console is the biggest space waster in a small living room. Use open and closed shelving installed on walls to keep bookshelves off the floor. Another option is a mounted wall desk as it takes up way less room.

