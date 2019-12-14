Delhi-based interior designer Nitin Kohli brings digital artworks for your walls

By Express News Service

Delhi-based interior designer Nitin Kohli has launched a range of digital artworks on canvas under his brand Nitin Kohli Home. A variety of subjects such as animals, birds, trees and few abstract artworks are included in the collection.

Distinct colours mark the artworks here. On his interest towards arts and artists, Kohli tells The Morning Standard, “Art is the language of the soul – a canvas of expression! As a child, I would often sketch on the back of my notebooks (like any other child), but I was always keen to look deeper into art, also took up art as my subject in school.” He has been intrigued by bold art, “and hence my favourite artists are Vaikuntham, Manjit Bawa and Arpana Caur.”

Kohli also gives a lowdown on how artworks are an integral part of an interior decoration. According to him, “Empty walls may be compelling to look at however when we add an art piece it just adds life to a room henceforth making it an integral part of any interior design,” adding, “Though art is very personal and always reflects one’s personality, I always try to educate the client to invest in it. It is a reflection of the personalities of the residents of that home.”