Home Lifestyle Fashion

Delhi-based interior designer Nitin Kohli brings digital artworks for your walls

A variety of subjects such as animals, birds, trees and few abstract artworks are included in the collection.

Published: 14th December 2019 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2019 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

Interior designer Nitin Kohli

Interior designer Nitin Kohli

By Express News Service

Delhi-based interior designer Nitin Kohli has launched a range of digital artworks on canvas under his brand Nitin Kohli Home. A variety of subjects such as animals, birds, trees and few abstract artworks are included in the collection.

Distinct colours mark the artworks here. On his interest towards arts and artists, Kohli tells The Morning Standard, “Art is the language of the soul – a canvas of expression! As a child, I would often sketch on the back of my notebooks (like any other child), but I was always keen to look deeper into art, also took up art as my subject in school.” He has been intrigued by bold art, “and hence my favourite artists are Vaikuntham, Manjit Bawa and Arpana Caur.” 

Kohli also gives a lowdown on how artworks are an integral part of an interior decoration. According to him, “Empty walls may be compelling to look at however when we add an art piece it just adds life to a room henceforth making it an integral part of any interior design,” adding, “Though art is very personal and always reflects one’s personality, I always try to educate the client to invest in it. It is a reflection of the personalities of the residents of that home.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nitin Kohli Home Nitin Kohli Digital artworks
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
File photo of a toll plaza on Manali Expressway in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy
FASTag compulsory from Sunday, here's all you need to know!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp