A Wonderland of Light and Glass

The delicate balance of hand-blown glass, metal, veneer and rattan; lights forming soft, hazy shadows around a piece, mimicking the feeling of standing under a palm tree, hiding from the sun. Inspired by the exotic fruits, animals and foliage of tropical paradises around the world, premium lighting design company Klove’s Goa Collection is a tribute of sorts to the iconic 1970s era of Goa. Famed as a destination for those seeking freedom and tranquility, Goa represents serenity, beauty and life with bursts of colours and exuberance. The collection aims to bring to life the same vibrancy.

The collection, say Klove founders Prateek Jain and Gautam Seth, actually started off as pieces designed for their Goa villa, and soon turned into an entire collection comprising chandeliers, wall installations and decorative fixtures. The signature style followed by Jain and Seth flows from neo-classical to contemporary and gels well with today’s global citizens whose design sensibilities embrace timeless beauty and grace.

Prateek says, “Goa has always been a destination that’s very close to my heart. I’ve been going there since the early 2000s. It’s like a second home for us. The collection started with us and it was really important to us to use a variety of different materials, inorganic and organic. We wanted to create something that ties in the natural elements that surround you, to bring the nature of Goa into our home.”

They term their designs a celebration of concepts that reinterprets the ideas flowing through their minds. The Klove philosophy is a complete sensorial experience, they insist and add that there is opulence in what they create, it is not overwhelming. “Our pieces are not only decorations for your home, but moments stringed together to evoke emotions. Every detail, from the design to the colours to the materials chosen, has been forged together to create unique yet realistic models of palm trees, tropical foliage and fruits, they say.

As you look at their collections—be it the Goa one or their previous Totems Over Time—you realise that travel plays an intrinsic part in what they cenceptualise. The duo agrees that their love for travel often enhances their design vocabulary. “A lot of times when we travel, we come back and instantly design and create a new collection. It’s the little things that spark our imagination or give inspiration. There is never a direct manifestation, but your mind opens up, and that helps you get inspired,” says Gautam.To experience a Klove collection is an experience of all the five senses, at the same time it is a celebration of memories preserved forever.