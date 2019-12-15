Home Lifestyle Fashion

Handy Crafts

Hidden Treasures by Jaipur-based Richa Sharma and Saloni Bhandari aims to revive the shrinking traditional crafts that make India’s heritage so unique

Published: 15th December 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2019 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

By Mdy
Express News Service

Hidden Treasures, a select lifestyle exhibition that showcases weavers, startups and established brands under one roof, recently held their first-ever exhibition in Delhi. Staying true to its name, the platform showcased fine jewellery from Antwerp and Jaipur by Adarv Jewels, fashion jewellery by Mumbai Chic Therapy, apparels from Gulaal, Tokree Jaipur, Surbhi Shah, The Jaipur Story, Gazal Mishra, Babulkar’s by Khushboo, and more from various other cities. There was also blockprint, gotapatti, threadwork, embroideries and zardosi up for grabs, besides Paasbaan by Aashita Gupta with Banarasi weaves, and pashminas and patolas by Nirmal Salvi.

Based in Jaipur and co-owned by Richa Sharma and Saloni Bhandari, Hidden Treasures is known for its curation of classy and affordable brands that speak nothing but quality. “The essence is to find the undiscovered,” says Saloni. Richa elaborates, “Our platform is a series of lifestyle exhibition wherein the focus is on promoting upcoming and established entrepreneurs from the field of textile, home décor and indigenous crafts from across the country to the cities we travel to such as Delhi, Udaipur, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Vadodara and Indore.”

This one-of-a-kind lifestyle exhibition from the Pink City captured the niche markets of the cities it has exhibited in and has delighted shoppers looking for rooted and pure, sustainable brands. At the Delhi exhibition, there were stoles and shawls with zardosi and embroidery, perfect for the Delhi winter. Hidden Treasures also gives sustainable fashion a much-needed push by showcasing brands such as Plumecheeks and Sacred Sparrow from Jaipur that stress pure fabrics for children.

Besides, with lipsmacking pickles and honey from Shillar House in Himachal Pradesh, and organic ghee, oil and grains from Nandpur in Punjab, the platform promises to be the end-stop for all pantry essentials.

In their quest to revive the shrinking traditional crafts that make India’s heritage unique, Richa and Saloni came together just last year, merging their aesthetic senses and bringing forth the true beauty of our heritage. Richa was into wholesale business of apparels for over a decade before she decided to venture forth with this unique concept. Saloni has explored the world in the last 15 years. She lived in Antwerp before moving to India, where she launched her diamond jewellery brand. She brings traditions blended with modernity to the concept.

Stay up to date on all the latest Fashion news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-Citizenship Act protest intensifies in Bengal, station vandalised, vehicles torched in Howrah
Modi government wants to divide the Indians: Sonia slams BJP on Citizenship Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp