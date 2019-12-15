Handy Crafts

Mdy By

Express News Service

Hidden Treasures, a select lifestyle exhibition that showcases weavers, startups and established brands under one roof, recently held their first-ever exhibition in Delhi. Staying true to its name, the platform showcased fine jewellery from Antwerp and Jaipur by Adarv Jewels, fashion jewellery by Mumbai Chic Therapy, apparels from Gulaal, Tokree Jaipur, Surbhi Shah, The Jaipur Story, Gazal Mishra, Babulkar’s by Khushboo, and more from various other cities. There was also blockprint, gotapatti, threadwork, embroideries and zardosi up for grabs, besides Paasbaan by Aashita Gupta with Banarasi weaves, and pashminas and patolas by Nirmal Salvi.

Based in Jaipur and co-owned by Richa Sharma and Saloni Bhandari, Hidden Treasures is known for its curation of classy and affordable brands that speak nothing but quality. “The essence is to find the undiscovered,” says Saloni. Richa elaborates, “Our platform is a series of lifestyle exhibition wherein the focus is on promoting upcoming and established entrepreneurs from the field of textile, home décor and indigenous crafts from across the country to the cities we travel to such as Delhi, Udaipur, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Vadodara and Indore.”

This one-of-a-kind lifestyle exhibition from the Pink City captured the niche markets of the cities it has exhibited in and has delighted shoppers looking for rooted and pure, sustainable brands. At the Delhi exhibition, there were stoles and shawls with zardosi and embroidery, perfect for the Delhi winter. Hidden Treasures also gives sustainable fashion a much-needed push by showcasing brands such as Plumecheeks and Sacred Sparrow from Jaipur that stress pure fabrics for children.

Besides, with lipsmacking pickles and honey from Shillar House in Himachal Pradesh, and organic ghee, oil and grains from Nandpur in Punjab, the platform promises to be the end-stop for all pantry essentials.

In their quest to revive the shrinking traditional crafts that make India’s heritage unique, Richa and Saloni came together just last year, merging their aesthetic senses and bringing forth the true beauty of our heritage. Richa was into wholesale business of apparels for over a decade before she decided to venture forth with this unique concept. Saloni has explored the world in the last 15 years. She lived in Antwerp before moving to India, where she launched her diamond jewellery brand. She brings traditions blended with modernity to the concept.