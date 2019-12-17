Home Lifestyle Fashion

Party edit by budding designer Vanessa Pandita

It was both the inner instinct and motivation that made her study fashion.

Label Vanessa Pandita launches at Mor Bagh, Chattarpur

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

Delhi-based Vanessa Pandita studied Economics and Management from the University of St Andrews, Scotland, but her flair for fashion was what made her study fashion and launch her clothing line titled, Label Vanessa Pandita.

This Western party wear collection comprises organza blouses, brocade Jodhpuri breeches, velvet lapel blazers, and two-way sequin pants and skirts, was launched during Good Life Soiree, organised in collaboration with Golfer’s Shot Whiskey at Mor Bagh in Chattarpur last week.

The 25-year-old says, “This glamorous collection is inspired by the modern Indian women and represents their dreams and aspirations. Women, now, are not afraid to go after what they want. They are chasing their dreams relentlessly. They are being unapologetically themselves, and this label is an ode to them.”  

A blend of femininity and masculinity, the collection has a lot of power cuts such as masculine shirts, collars and blazers and usage of feminine fabrics such as organza, brocade, sequins, and velvet.

“On of the highlights was the Jodhpuri Breeches. These were used of horse riding in old times. Moreover, I have tried to keep the colours close the colours of Golfer’s Shot: black and gold. But to add oomph to it, I used red. Otherwise the collection would have looked so monotonous,” adds Pandita, a postgraduate in Fashion Design and Marketing from Instituto Marangoni, Italy. It was both the inner instinct and motivation that made her study fashion.

Post that, she joined her father’s venture Alcobrew that manufactures Golfer’s Shot as a trainee, and now, she takes care of market research, ad campaign, packaging changes and product development for the company.

“I thought that it might be a good idea to collaborate with Golfer’s Shot to launch my fashion line.  Whisky is a very lifestyle thing, so is fashion. Even Blender’s Pride has its Fashion Tour. But it was a first-of-its-kind event for Golfer’s Shot,” she adds.

Actor and Bollywood star Amyra Dastur walked the ramp as the showstopper, along with other models; exhibiting Pandita’s intricately designed line of clothes that took her six months to make-conceptualization and creation of tangible pieces.

Open to experimenting with all styles, she says, “I think if a woman looks good and feels good, she can rock the world. Presentation makes a difference and I want to bring that change.”

