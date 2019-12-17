Home Lifestyle Fashion

‘The fashion industry has a place for everyone’

West Delhi-based National Institute of Fashion Design hosted the Lakme Fashion Week Launchpad  at Dilli Haat. Over 500 students from 13 INIFD institutes in the north zone participated.

Published: 17th December 2019 09:51 AM

In addition, IMG Reliance awarded them a cash prize of Rs 10, 000 each.

By Express News Service

Two students from the National Institute of Fashion Design, Interior Design student Hirdey Mahajan and fashion design student Diksha Devi, were selected by the jury to showcase their work at the Main Show Area during the Lakme Fashion Week. In addition, IMG Reliance awarded them a cash prize of Rs 10, 000 each.

The jury had Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge, fashion designer Pankaj Ahuja, lifestyle designer Raseel Gujral, TV actor Neeraj Gaba and Shefalee Vasudev, editor, The Voice Of Fashion, IMG-Reliance.

Impressed by the creativity of the students, Ghatge said that it was extremely satisfying to see such talent. “Victory and defeat are two sides of the same coin, and those who didn’t win should not get disheartened. Every ending has a new beginning, and one must learn from everything, be it success or defeat. The rapidly growing fashion industry has a place for everyone,” she remarked.

