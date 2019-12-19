Boho Bazaar is a perfect winter wonderland for Delhi’s shopaholics!

Express Features By

Who doesn’t like shopping? Even if you have your wardrobe full of all-new dresses and racks full of shoes and bags, more is always welcome – and it is no more limited to a gender. Isn’t it? For the eternal shopper in you, the second edition of Boho Bazaar - The Epic Flea Market is back, with the theme in Christmas, as expected at this time of the year.

Available at the bazaar are not just funky tops, boho bags, hand-painted sneakers, chic head-wraps, vintage jackets, fringe boots, printed dresses, quirky stationery, chunky silver jewellery and printed shoes, but home décor items and other accessories like artsy paper goods, feather pens, hand-crafted soaps as well. The icing on the cake is that almost everything is going to be pocket-friendly – priced Rs 1,000 and less. Each shop, state the organisers, is offering a discount ranging between 10 per cent and 50 per cent.

The organisers have curated over 150 popups from all over the country showcasing handcrafted and other items. And those of you who love shopping at Sarojini Nagar Market but cannot go there often due to distance or lack of time, the place has 15 handpicked vendors from the market as well.

But this is not all. Also included are some fun activities and DIY workshops (on how to make dream-catchers, how to doodle on mugs and more) exciting games too with live bands and food to boot. Significantly, there are no established brands or shopkeepers participating in the bazaar. All these are curated from vendors who sell only through word of mouth or social media apps.

"With the magical Christmas-theme this time around and so many fun new elements including a carnival for kids, this fair is bigger than the last edition," says Digant Sharma, co-founder, Boho Bazaar, adding, "We welcome everyone to traipse over to the city’s winter wonderland for a fun-filled weekend!"

On: December 20-22

At: JLN Stadium, Delhi