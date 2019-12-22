 A gucci getaway

Express News Service By

Not every Christmas has to mean snow. Retreating to sunny shores, Gucci’s new Gift Giving campaign is centred around a trip to the tropics on a festive cruise. Capturing the vibrant spectacle of a warmer holiday season, the campaign includes a host of ready-to-wear garments and accessories in the luxury house’s most iconic patterns. It also combines two for the first time—the beige/ebony GG Supreme canvas and the historic Flora motif. The overall visual effect is one that’s both distinctly modern, and which also looks back to a bygone era of luxury travel.

Featuring items suited to the cruise environment, the range also showcases hard luggage models, nostalgic for a time of common sea travel like that of the founder, Guccio Gucci, adorned with luxury luggage for his ocean travels.

Conceived by the brand’s creative director, Alessandro Michele, the aquatic escapade hosts the spirit of Christmas on the sea with decorative regalia from trees to tinsel, juxtaposing the traditional codes of winter staging a more temperate and tranquil setting under the sun.

In a further celebration of the holiday season, Gucci’s campaign also features an immersive digital experience, with an augmented reality portal available to users on the brand’s app and Snapchat channel. Using the portal, users are able to discover a virtual psychedelic tropical island. And there’s also an Instagram filter featuring lights and shadows inspired by the colours of the tropical island.