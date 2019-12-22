Sexy in scarlet

Express News Service By

The best crimson lipsticks to sport this Christmas

MAC Retro Matte Lipstick in Ruby Woo: A bright cherry red with a cooling hint of blue that has seen more red carpets than Ryan Seacrest. Proof that it looks amazing on every skin tone? A diverse fan club, including Christina Hendricks, Tracee Ellis Ross and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Before creating her own makeup line, Rihanna was so obsessed that she partnered with the brand for her own limited-edition version called Riri Woo in 2013, that sold out in three hours.

Sephora Collection Liquid Lip Stain in 01 Always Red: This bright, satiny lip colour that gets the Radio City Rockettes through sweaty shows, endless high kicks, and lightning-fast costume changes — all without smearing. The universally-flattering matte red lipstick is cut like a jewel, and it’s basically as precious as one. It’s so frequently sold out, fans—including makeup artists—have been known to hoard their tubes.

Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick in Elson: When Pat McGrath, legendary makeup artist and queen bee of Fashion Week, conjures up her own red lipstick, you know it’s going to be an instant classic. The vivid, blue-based crimson red is named for redhead supermodel Karen Elson. It debuted on the catwalk at Prada’s resort 2018 show to a fanfare that has yet to die down.

Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick in Pioneer: This is a deep, true matte red that really lasts, and most top make-up artists keep it in their kit for recording artists and dancers who need long staying power while performing—it just doesn’t budge. Plus, the unique oval-shaped applicator makes it easy to apply neatly.

Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge in Absolute Rouge: This Allure Best of Beauty Award winner held its Best Red Lipstick title for two years straight (class of 2009 and 2010), and it can still be found in vanities nearly a decade later. It’s a classic movie-star red that evokes that glamorous old Hollywood feeling, but it’s also a chic, modern red you can wear during the day.

Dior Rouge Dior Lipstick in 999: Rumour is that this lip colour was worn at the first-ever Christian Dior runway show in 1947. (Then it was known as 9, and later as 99.) It’s also referred to in Dior circles as iconic. Brightly pigmented with a creamy consistency and mega-flattering satin finish, it’s hard not to agree.