Dressed to thrill 

Models sporting the luxury

collections by various designers

The India Luxury Foundation organised India Luxury Show recently at A-Dot, Gurugram where ace designers like Samant Chauhan, Rina Dhaka, CharuParashar and JD institute showcased their collection.

The show was choreographer by international runway director JagnoorAneja.

“The ILF is glad to have brought top designers to this platform and make it a wholesome experience for them. Fashion and beauty gohand in hand and what better to set the tempo for India Luxury Show 2020 than this event where the best of beauty industry came together with the stalwarts of fashion,” said Gaurav Grover, Founder and Chairman, India Luxury Foundation

“It was an honour for me to collaborate with India Luxury Show where I showcased my recent starry night collection. It was all about bling,” said designer Samant Chauhan, who was elated with the show and the response to it.

India Luxury Foundation is a nodal association promoting the interests of luxury industry in India. It also works towards facilitating larger international cooperation and exchange programs between India and the global leaders in luxury and fashion industries.

