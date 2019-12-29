Heads up for to-be grooms

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Fashion is no longer limited to brides, as grooms are equally fashion-conscious these days. And it is not just for the clothes they wear but the accessories that they opt for.

One fashion trend that is increasingly making its presence felt these days is the safa, thehumble headgear which till recent years was just a plain pink turban in starched mulmul, for the male family members as well as the groom.

If designers are getting experimental with safas, it is because grooms don’t want to sport old staid pieces and are looking for innovations that give them a contemporary dapper look.

And why not, you marry only once. And who won’t want to look his best on this most important day of life?

“A safa not only raises the style quotient of a groom but also gives him a regal edge with swag making him the cynosure of all eyes,” says designer Bharat Grover.

“That’s the reason, safa fashion is undergoing innovative spin and grooms are paying special attention to the minute detailing and styles of safa,” he adds.

It was in 2016 that turbans started making their presence felt in the wedding ensemble of the grooms. It began with contrasting these headgears with the colour of the sherwanis. By the end of 2017, neon turbans grabbed the market, paving the way for newer innovations.

And today, you see not just all kinds of colours, but fabrics also entering the safa market. While traditional safas still occupy pride of place, the grooms are also picking up ones with feathers and bead work.

There are a host of safas embellished with polki, ruby and kundan chains as there are safas with work of gottapatti in satin and silk.

The fabric too is no more plain but comes in prints -- in floral, bandhini, batik, lehariya, shaded and metallic – you name it, they have it.

“A country that’s deeply woven in tradition, more so when it comes to weddings, safas embody a man's respect. We have noticed that these day’s grooms love the idea of adorning brocade safas. These are a class of shuttle-woven and lavishly designed fabrics, often made with painted silk, using gold and silver threads. One can easily accessorise the brocade safa with a brooch and layers of small white pearls. They are very famous amongst the baraati squad as well,” says Sandeep Lodha, CEO, weddingz.in.

“It is not just red and gold but peach, light brown, onion pink and beige that are increasingly becoming the most preferred colours of safas. The choices are pretty varied. Some prefer bejewelled safas with fancy ornamentation, others go for hand-tied Jodhpuri safas, and those who want the old world charm, pick up white, feather-tucked safas,” says Grover.

“Grooms these days are also opting for traditional Haryanvi-wrapped safas in multi-coloured palettes. Some grooms are also embracing pastel or floral safas on their big day to coordinate looks with their bride’s lehengas,” says Lodha.

Some tips for grooms

Wear a safa that gels with your overall look and still stands apart. You can wear either contrasting or same colour, whatever is pleasing to the eye.

Tying a safa is a skill. If you can’t master it, wear a pre-stitched one. A shabbily tied safa will spoil the whole look.

Coordinate your safa with the outfit your bride is wearing. This is an absolute must.