Not tulle much

Tulle, which is traditionally reserved for wedding dresses and veils, has increasingly been making its way into mainstream fashion. Turned into day dresses, casual skirts, and more, the sheer fabric is light, breezy and romantic.



Worn as is or as decorative clothing with more functional ones, this trend is here to stay. From Temperley London to Molly Goddard, here’s how to get the look...

Tea break



From Temperley London comes the Teahouse dress, cut from pale pink tulle, inspired by the famous Japanese graphic art.

Rs 99,815 approximately

Draw a line



Whimsical and chic, this skirt is a statement piece. Called the Lettie wrap skirt, it has a green and white gingham print and ruffled waist.

Rs 83,120 approximately

Black label



Noir Kei Ninomiya’s draping skills are highlighted in this stunning jacket that is made from lightweight tulle. Crafted in Japan, it is designed with buckled belts.

Rs 50,195 approximately