A guide to power dressing in office

Experts say office outfits must have clean cuts and be preferably in solid colours.

Published: 12th November 2019 08:54 AM

In winters opt for blazers/ jackets/cardigans. Avoid shawls.

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

One big problem we all face after pulling ourselves out of bed on a working day is “what to wear to work today?” After all, what you wear at workplace – your personal style –helps others to deduce your credibility and capability; a way of defining who you are without uttering a word.

“Varied roles, goals and professions demand different dress codes. So what is this ‘Big A’ which binds all these different attires?” asks image consultant Renu Mehra. Explaining further she says that Big A stands for being “appropriate” to your organisation’s image.

“One needs to carve an impression. The way you appear affects the way you feel. If you do not look and feel assertive and confident, you will never be able to perform your best,” she says adding, “It is equally perturbing for any HR department to see employees walk into office either in an unkempt manner or as if they are dressed for a party.”

Agreeing with Mehra is Fashion Business Consultant Rakhi Narang Aneja. “Your attire speaks volumes about you. It gives out a message about your seriousness on your job profile and also sets an example before your subordinates and helps gain command,” she says.

Experts say office outfits must have clean cuts and be preferably in solid colours. Nothing bold, too trendy or fashion-driven, they opine, giving tips for men and women.

For men

■ Wear well-fitted clothes that are neither too baggy nor tight. Distressed jeans, lounge or gymnasium wear are a big no-no. Avoid floral shirts, collarless or slogan  T-shirts. Go for a suit in neutral colours and wear a tie to complete the classic look. Silk ties in deep colours, with a width of 3” to 3.5” at the widest are safe buys.

■ In winters, go for a double-breasted blazer, don’t wear a fleece jacket or sweatshirts.

■ The belt should be made from leather and match the colour of your shoes, and not very wide.

■ Sport a clean-shaven look. If you want to keep a beard, keep it neatly trimmed. If wearing spectacles, go for gold and silver frames not coloured plastic ones. Visible tattoos and earrings are a big NO.

■ No open sandals or Indian jhootis to work. Wear proper shoes and don’t go without socks. Go for dark coloured socks that match your trousers.

For women

■ A basic pantsuit/ skirt suit combination looks good on Western attires. Wear collared blouses in basic colours, not overly decorated or heavenly printed. Dresses should be knee-length. Anything three inches above the centre of the knee is too short. For Indian attire, make sure your kurta has a collar – it adds to your authority. Keep kurta patterns subtle and non-distracting and replace salwars with narrow, structured pants. Palazzos, capris, sheer and embellished tops look plain bad.   

■ In winters opt for blazers/ jackets/cardigans. Avoid shawls.

■ Keep your jewellery subtle. Ear studs look best, hanging earrings should not be longer than four inches.

■ Wear closed shoes, pumps, bellies with low comfortable heels or flats. No strappy sandals or chappals. No knee-length boots either, even if it’s very cold.

■ Hair should be neat and in place, whether tied or kept loose. Wear natural makeup and light fragrances. Just like heavy makeup, a non-makeup look is a strict no-no.

