Fashion Design Council of India sets up COVID-19 support fund for its own in dire need

While many designers in their personal capacity, are looking after the wellbeing of their craftsmen, many smaller businesses are not able to withstand the financial blow.

As the country enters the ninth day of the nationwide lockdown, the fashion industry has witnessed a drastic dip in the sales of textiles and apparels, instantly affecting the cash flow. As the industry employs a number of tailors, craftspeople, weavers, embroiderers, whether at remote locations or their own ateliers, the outcome of delayed or cancelled orders, zero sales along with the salaries, rentals and utility bills that need to be paid, it is having a huge impact on professionals in this field.

While many designers in their personal capacity, are looking after the wellbeing of their craftsmen, many smaller businesses are not able to withstand the financial blow. Keeping the seriousness of the situation in mind, the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) has taken the lead in setting up a COVID-19 Support Fund to provide financial assistance to small businesses and young designers in need.

“The FDCI board agreed with the idea of having a support fund. The board and I are putting in the seed funds to get this rolling. And even though we haven’t asked for any contribution yet, many designers have offered their help without expecting anything in return. Nitin Passi, Director Lotus Herbals Pvt Ltd, the title sponsor of our Fashion Week, has also offered us help,” says Sunil Sethi, Chairman FDCI, who is overwhelmed by the contributions people are making, and believes that the fashion industry and the people related to it are compassionate. “With no one looking for any accolades, this, for me, is a noble work. Also, FDCI is for, of, and by the designers, and in this time of dire need, the fraternity has come to show that they stand together as one with no differences,” he says.

The initiative will be targeting the young and small scale business designers who are struggling. If there is an excess of funds, then the second part of the initiative will be planned. “Meanwhile, we are approaching the government and ministers, including Smriti Irani, who has been supportive of the textile, design and fashion industry. We are positive that there will be some help extended by them for the tailors, craftsmen, weavers and embroiderers. Maybe they will suggest us some scheme that will help our designers,” adds Sethi, who is hopeful that such baby steps will help the weavers, tailors and others in the industry.

