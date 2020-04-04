STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I miss sifting through my gemstones, says jewellery shop owner Atul Jain

And believe me, there are some real hidden joys in simple house chores! But I must say, I miss sifting through my gemstones that is my single most chronic habit.

Atul Jain, owner of Atul Jewellers, with his family

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha

NEW DELHI: The national lockdown has given me the rare opportunity to spend quality time with my family and also the time to introspect. Being at home all the time, I am trying my hands at cooking for a change. And believe me, there are some real hidden joys in simple house chores! But I must say, I miss sifting through my gemstones that is my single most chronic habit.

Atul Jain indulging in his passion,
gardening; happily spending
time with the family

With God’s grace, we are still receiving jewellery queries from friends and regular clients, even if the stock market is in turmoil and everyone is anxious about investing in gold and jewellery. Our major customer requirements are centered around advice in these times which we are happy to provide. However, we are more worried about clients’ well-being in this time of distress, so we are trying to connect with all clients and understand if they are in need of any help.

Likewise, I would like to advice younger jewellers to connect with clients and foster their relationships with them. Times come and go, but relationships last! I am trying to upgrade the skills of staff by joining online discussion forums. I myself have subscribed to be trained by best coaches, as time is not a constraint these days, it can be well utilised. You can spend time well by being with the family and knowing them better, which we couldn’t do in the hectic pace of life we were living in. This is a good time to take care of yourself and develop some good habits.

You can also try to take care of the underprivileged and the needy by forming local help groups with neighbours. Lots of daily wage workers and labourers are stranded and looking for us to extend a helping hand. I have made a group in Green Park, and we are providing food and other necessities to more than 100 patients and their families, who are stranded in our area due to closure of facilities at AIIMS. 

