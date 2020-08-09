STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Wild and free

Good Earth’s Lockdown Dreamscapes is an art print series on nature’s imagined takeover of mankind during this challenging period

Good Earth

Good Earth’s Lockdown Dreamscapes

In the first project of its kind, luxury design label, Good Earth, has come out with a set of four digital artworks that have been translated into limited edition art prints, where our favourite monuments have been reclaimed by majestic nature—rich flora and fauna, exotic species and mythical creatures—thus recalling a utopian world in which man and nature live together in harmony.

For this, the brand has joined hands with the Wildlife Trust of India to share all sales proceeds towards supporting the Van Rakshaks (frontline staff of the state forest departments), who are the primary guardians of India’s wildlife and their habitat, but unfortunately do not receive adequate care and protection.

Speaking about the initiative, the brand’s Founder and Creative Director Anita Lal says, “Good Earth believes in the philosophy of Van Vaibhav (forest splendour), we all are a part of this splendour and need to stay connected with it or else we are lost. During the lockdown, we all witnessed this ‘return of nature’ that manifested as a result of the lack of human interference. The Lockdown Dreamscapes series is our interpretation of this natural revival—about merging nature with its wondrous creatures including human beings and hoping for mankind to live with heightened awareness and positivity.”

The four artworks are titled Van Vaibhav, No Polarity, Submerges Memories and Never Stop Looking Up. Each references an iconic Delhi monument taken over by real and imagined creatures of nature with embedded symbolisms, and each carries its own message of peaceful coexistence, collective memories and the melting of boundaries between man and nature.

Van Vaibhav, that features Humayun’s Tomb, shows our wildlife roaming free in its expansive grounds, signifying that we all are a part of the splendour of nature and the need to stay connected. No Polarity is set in Jantar Mantar, where the brand’s in-house artists imagine exotic visitors from the two freezing poles taking a break, having landed in Jantar Mantar to observe celestial bodies.

The third dreamscape, Submerged Memories. imagines the massive Purana Qila submerged in rising waters and our gods and goddesses coming to the rescue, including Matsya, the fish-avatar of Lord Vishnu. Never Stop Looking Up sees a dramatic takeover of the towering Qutab Minar by exotic creatures from the rainforests of the Amazon, which are now under threat due to human greed and the resultant deforestation.

(Printed on acid-free archival paper, this set of 12" X 13" prints is priced at Rs 6,500.)

Wildlife Trust of India Good Earth Lockdown Dreamscapes
