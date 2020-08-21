STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hiccups in seasonal fashion

In India, the wedding season is the biggest market for players like us and we are looking forward to winter weddings and festivals.

Kiran Kheva

Kiran Kheva

By Express News Service

The fashion industry continues to struggle in this health and economic crisis. As a result, very limited seasonal and festive collections will be unveiled this year. A few designers share their concerns with The Morning Standard:

Sunidhi Garodia

We are making a shift from seasonal collection to seasonless style. The brand will now focus on designing versatile, season-neutral essentials that can be worn year-round and can be styled in different ways; a collection that is classic and has value for money. We will reduce the number of new collections and target the wedding and festive market by launching timeless and classic collections.

Kiran Kheva

The market is totally upside down right now and customers are apprehensive about spending. This has caused designers to step back and only do customisations. Many labels are trying to survive and big brands have halted production. This pattern can continue globally till next year wherein brands will produce lesser options and styles.

Miku Kumar

Launching another collection was not on our minds when we reopened our stores. We focused on getting the current stock off the racks. Now the situation has changed. Many weddings are taking place. We have already launched our collection in store and on social media, seeing to the number of brides and their families wedding attire and trousseau demands.

Pooja Motwani

Our studio in Delhi had designed the summer wedding collection, but had to stall it due to the pandemic. Since the workshop was shut for a long time, we couldn’t design the resort collection. With no destination weddings taking place and restrictions on social gatherings, the demand has further decreased. But our range of masks – organic Ajrakh, embroidered and matching masks got a good response across the globe. We are now working on the Fall/ Winter collection as per the customer requirements.

Ravi Gupta

At the moment, it is about sustaining the business and smooth money rotation to meet expenses and serve customers in the best way. Currently, we are not experimenting, but keeping the collections simple, classic, and smaller in number. If we view the demand in Unlock 1,2, and 3, buyers are looking for minimalistic designs and lightweight pieces that can be worn daily. In India, the wedding season is the biggest market for players like us and we are looking forward to winter weddings and festivals.

