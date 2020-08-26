STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Personalised handbags to monogrammed masks: Accessories brand 'Klick by RG' offers all that and more

Her customized, monogrammed bags and belts are used and adored by celebrities ranging from Alia Bhatt to Sonakshi Sinha, and discerning fashionistas alike.

From bags it was a natural progression to similarly personalised belts and monogrammed face masks

By Shantanu David 
Express News Service

If the idea of actually doing what you love for a living sounds like a millennial ideal, that’s because it probably is. And Rupali Grover, who recently turned 30, is making the most of it. The B. Comm. graduate has been taking her bespoke accessories brand, Klick by RG, from strength to strength.

Her customized, monogrammed bags and belts are used and adored by celebrities ranging from Alia Bhatt to Sonakshi Sinha, and discerning fashionistas alike. “I’ve always loved creating designs using all kinds of materials, from trimmings to leather to anything I could get my hands on,” says the Delhi-NCR based Grover. This childhood passion stood her in good stead, when as a final year student at Pearl she had to create a catalogue of products.

”I used everything from acrylic to pencil shavings to create these handbags and they honestly looked very professional and were a big hit,” reminisces Grover. Buoyed by her success, she immediately began Klick by RG upon graduating. “I would call up all the big fashion retail stores every day and gradually began to build up a presence and a loyal clientele,” says Grover. Her big break came when she was contacted by Elli AvrRam’s stylist to create a customized bag for the red carpet at an award’s ceremony.

“As more celebrities started asking for bespoke bags for events and personal use, the buzz began to build until there was a steady stream of orders from personal use,” says Grover. What made them flock to her brand was its signature motif, of products coming emblazoned with their particular owner’s initials, inlaid with authentic mother of pearl and every other customisation.

From bags it was a natural progression to similarly personalised belts. “With winter coming in a few months, our new collection is all about pure cashmere/pashmina monogram scarves and for now the current need of the hour we have also introduced monogrammed face masks and gloves,” concludes Grover. Available at the Klick studio in Gurugram, and online through their Facebook and Instagram pages.

