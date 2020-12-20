STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Fashion

Ethnic with an edge

Meet Roshni Puthukudy who recreates traditional Indian art on modern, everyday pieces
 

Published: 20th December 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

From Kerala murals to warli to phad to pattachitra to madhubani—this bespoke brand covers the entire gamut of Indian art forms in its repertoire, using them in a variety of new and unique ways. s bespoke brand covers the entire gamut of Indian art forms in its repertoire, using them in a variety of new and unique ways.

From Kerala murals to warli to phad to pattachitra to madhubani—this bespoke brand covers the entire gamut of Indian art forms in its repertoire, using them in a variety of new and unique ways.

By Manjul Misra
Express News Service

These are not your regular trays, platters, coasters, photo frames or decor pieces, these are works of usable art. All painstakingly handpainted by Roshni Puthukudy, the chief, or rather the only, brush-handler at EthniiChic, based in the Whitefield suburb of Bengaluru. 

From Kerala murals to warli to phad to pattachitra to madhubani—this bespoke brand covers the entire gamut of Indian art forms in its repertoire, using them in a variety of new and unique ways. As Puthukudy explains, “Our designs mirror our culture and rich heritage through motifs, colours and patterns. Each piece, therefore, has a story to tell, mostly from the epics, mythology or traditional folklore.”

As to how many such pieces has she created since the brand came into being some six years ago, Puthukudy replies, “To be frank, I have lost count. Could be around 5,000 across all categories.”

While her product line ranges from décor and utility products to jewellery and accessories, Puthukudy also undertakes canvas painting commissions from interior designers and homeowners, as well as upcycling projects like restoring metal trunks or other furniture. 

Retracing her journey, she recalls, “A sabbatical in my corporate career gave me an opportunity to explore my passion in art, and sometime around 2014, when I found my work was being liked by people and was sellable, EthniiChic was born. A lot of research went in before I decided to make this a commercial venture,” she explains, adding, “We started with a limited range, slowly expanding our scope to newer products as more projects came along.”

As for retailing, hers is entirely an online operation, and she ships her products across the country as well as abroad. “While Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and WhatsApp are my main marketing channels, I also participate in various art expos, which connect me with a lot of my customer base,” she says.

The reason why the brand has gained in popularity over the years is that besides retailing her own pieces, Puthukudy also welcomes customisation and personalisation. “Be it a single piece or many, we work with the customer individually to give the best design they are looking for. In short, we give them a wholesome experience rather than mere shopping.”

May I add here that soon after we concluded this interview, I ordered a Theyyam head, after discussing the size, colour and pattern in full detail. Now, that’s customisation for you.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian ethnic art ethnic show pieces
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia. (Photo | AP)
'The OTP to forget is 49204084041': Cricket world reacts after India collapse to its lowest Test score
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Kabul blast: Large car bomb kills nine, injures 20 people
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Delhi temperature touches 3.4 degrees but protesting farmers undeterred
Gallery
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
Netflix shows dominate the list as the year of 'binge-watching' hooked more viewers to screens inside their residences due to the pandemic. Check out how many of your favourites made it to the top ten here.
Bigg Boss trumps Mirzapur 2: Sex Education, Money Heist among most searched series in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp