Ethnic with an edge

Manjul Misra By

Express News Service

These are not your regular trays, platters, coasters, photo frames or decor pieces, these are works of usable art. All painstakingly handpainted by Roshni Puthukudy, the chief, or rather the only, brush-handler at EthniiChic, based in the Whitefield suburb of Bengaluru.

From Kerala murals to warli to phad to pattachitra to madhubani—this bespoke brand covers the entire gamut of Indian art forms in its repertoire, using them in a variety of new and unique ways. As Puthukudy explains, “Our designs mirror our culture and rich heritage through motifs, colours and patterns. Each piece, therefore, has a story to tell, mostly from the epics, mythology or traditional folklore.”

As to how many such pieces has she created since the brand came into being some six years ago, Puthukudy replies, “To be frank, I have lost count. Could be around 5,000 across all categories.”

While her product line ranges from décor and utility products to jewellery and accessories, Puthukudy also undertakes canvas painting commissions from interior designers and homeowners, as well as upcycling projects like restoring metal trunks or other furniture.

Retracing her journey, she recalls, “A sabbatical in my corporate career gave me an opportunity to explore my passion in art, and sometime around 2014, when I found my work was being liked by people and was sellable, EthniiChic was born. A lot of research went in before I decided to make this a commercial venture,” she explains, adding, “We started with a limited range, slowly expanding our scope to newer products as more projects came along.”

As for retailing, hers is entirely an online operation, and she ships her products across the country as well as abroad. “While Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and WhatsApp are my main marketing channels, I also participate in various art expos, which connect me with a lot of my customer base,” she says.

The reason why the brand has gained in popularity over the years is that besides retailing her own pieces, Puthukudy also welcomes customisation and personalisation. “Be it a single piece or many, we work with the customer individually to give the best design they are looking for. In short, we give them a wholesome experience rather than mere shopping.”

May I add here that soon after we concluded this interview, I ordered a Theyyam head, after discussing the size, colour and pattern in full detail. Now, that’s customisation for you.