For a new you

Australian brand Forever New has always been mixing modern feminine trends with flattering silhouettes and styles. The brand’s latest Autumn-Winter 2020 collection, Celebrate Life, continues that tradition, serving up a homage to everyday glamour that seamlessly weaves itself into the brand ethos.

So, whether it’s getting dressed to work from home and even slip on a party dress to unwind at the end of the day by yourself for yourself, refresh your wardrobe with trendy shades and prints across the brand’s new shift dresses, midi dresses, casual and on-the-go looks jackets.

Comfortable silhouettes are a key focus for the season, to get one through power-packed working days. Layer up in jackets, coats and blazers in classic warm shades for the cool weather. The newly launched occasion wear styles are a collection of dazzling styles for that extra cheer and glamour.

Founded in Melbourne, Australia, Forever New is a fast-growing premium brand, with a focus on creating effortlessly wearable and timeless fashion collections, dedicated to the celebration of modern femininity. Forever New India is an inclusive company with women comprising 56 percent of the employee count and 60 percent of women as leaders across verticals in the organisation.